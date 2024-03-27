Major League Baseball 2024 MLB MVP odds: Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna Jr. are early favorites Published Mar. 27, 2024 1:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With a new MLB season comes a new set of odds.

Fans can try their luck at a variety of markets. Team win totals, World Series futures and pitchers' Cy Young odds are just a few.

But perhaps the most exciting place where baseball bettors might try to earn a buck is the market for the league MVP awards.

Let's check out the odds.

American League MVP Odds: *

Juan Soto, New York Yankees: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels: +2000 (bet $10 to win +210 total)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays: +2100 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

National League MVP Odds: *

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Corbin Carroll Arizona Diamondbacks: +2000 (bet $10 to win +210 total)

Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

* odds as of 3/27/2024

Shohei Ohtani (大谷翔平) or Ronald Acuña Jr.: Who will be the top player for 2024?

Last season, Ohtani very memorably earned unanimous AL MVP honors as the Angels' — and all of baseball's — most popular, two-way player.

Behind him in the voting were Texas' Seager and Marcus Semien.

Ohtani famously signed with the Dodgers in the offseason, and now his odds to win the 2024 MVP are fourth on the oddsboard at +950 — but this time, on the NL side.

Speaking of the NL, last year's MVP from the National League was Acuna.

Like Ohtani, the Braves right-fielder got the unanimous vote. Behind Acuna were Ohtani's new Dodgers teammates Betts and Freeman.

When it comes to the MVP races, according to FOX Sports MLB analyst Ben Verlander, Seager could make a push in the AL.

"Am I excited for a full season of Corey Seager. His numbers from last year are video game numbers. In 119 games — listen to these numbers: .327, with 33 homers, 96 RBIs, an OPS over 1.000 and 42 doubles … oh, and a World Series champion.

"Give me 150 plus games this year, and watch what these numbers turn into."

Follow FOXSports.com as the MLB odds unfold all season!

