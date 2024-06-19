Major League Baseball 2024 Aaron Judge odds: Will Yankees slugger hit 60 home runs? Published Jun. 19, 2024 12:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The conversation about Aaron Judge making home run history has started again.

After missing 56 games in 2023 due mainly to a toe injury, the Yankees superstar is raking in 2024. He has 26 home runs through 74 games, putting him on pace to hit 56 this season, a number that would represent the second-highest single-season total of his career.

Of course, he famously hit an American League record 62 home runs back in 2022, a total that many recognize as the all-time record, depending on how you feel about Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire.

Let's check out the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for Judge's home run total this season as of June 19.

Aaron Judge Regular-Season Home Runs:

60+ home runs: +290 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

63+ home runs: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Only nine times in MLB history has a player hit 60 or more home runs in a season.

Sosa did it three times, hitting 66 in 1998, 63 in 1999 and 64 in 2001.

McGwire did it twice, hitting 70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999.

Bonds did it once, hitting a record 73 in 2001.

Babe Ruth hit 60 in 1927, Roger Maris hit 61 in 1961, and then Judge hit his 62 in 2022.

Potentially complicating Judge's efforts to reach 60 home runs was a pitch that hit his left hand in Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

Fortunately for Judge — and the Yankees — he appears to have avoided serious injury.

He's currently listed as day-to-day.

Will Judge hit 60 home runs this season? Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on MLB and other sports.

