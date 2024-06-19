Major League Baseball
2024 Aaron Judge odds: Will Yankees slugger hit 60 home runs?
Major League Baseball

2024 Aaron Judge odds: Will Yankees slugger hit 60 home runs?

Published Jun. 19, 2024 12:24 p.m. ET

The conversation about Aaron Judge making home run history has started again.

After missing 56 games in 2023 due mainly to a toe injury, the Yankees superstar is raking in 2024. He has 26 home runs through 74 games, putting him on pace to hit 56 this season, a number that would represent the second-highest single-season total of his career. 

Of course, he famously hit an American League record 62 home runs back in 2022, a total that many recognize as the all-time record, depending on how you feel about Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire.

Let's check out the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for Judge's home run total this season as of June 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Judge Regular-Season Home Runs:

60+ home runs: +290 (bet $10 to win $29 total)
63+ home runs: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Only nine times in MLB history has a player hit 60 or more home runs in a season. 

Sosa did it three times, hitting 66 in 1998, 63 in 1999 and 64 in 2001. 

McGwire did it twice, hitting 70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999. 

Bonds did it once, hitting a record 73 in 2001.

Babe Ruth hit 60 in 1927, Roger Maris hit 61 in 1961, and then Judge hit his 62 in 2022.

Potentially complicating Judge's efforts to reach 60 home runs was a pitch that hit his left hand in Tuesday's game against the Orioles

Fortunately for Judge — and the Yankees — he appears to have avoided serious injury

He's currently listed as day-to-day.

Will Judge hit 60 home runs this season? Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on MLB and other sports.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Willie Mays, one of baseball's greatest players, dies at 93

Willie Mays, one of baseball's greatest players, dies at 93

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketMLB at Rickwood Field Game Image MLB at Rickwood Field GameUSMNT Logo USMNT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes