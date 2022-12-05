Major League Baseball Phillies reportedly sign Trea Turner to 11-year, $300M deal 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Trea Turner is headed east, again.

The superstar shortstop is signing with the NL-champion Philadelphia Phillies, per ESPN. Turner's reported deal is for 11 years and worth $300 million deal with a full no-trade clause.

Turner finished the 2022 season with a .298/.343/.466 batting line while totaling 21 home runs and 100 RBIs for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rowan Kavner wrote this about Turner in November:

While his hard-hit rate dipped and chase rate increased this season, any blemishes in his game were relative given his overall production (.298/.343/.466). Turner never went more than three straight games without a hit, his strikeout rate was never particularly alarming and his speed helped avoid prolonged droughts. He holds each of the Dodgers' four longest hitting streaks — and the team's only three 20-game hit streaks — since the start of the 2021 season, despite not joining the team until August of that year.

At 29, Turner is slightly older than Correa and Swanson, but the speed and smoothness of his game don't appear to be waning. He ranked fifth in the majors in sprint speed at 30.3 feet per second in 2022. His 21 home runs, while down from his career-high 28 last year, were the second most of his career.





