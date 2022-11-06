Major League Baseball MLB odds: 2023 World Series futures lines for every team 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's time to celebrate for Houston Astros fans and bettors, as they just won the World Series!

But you know the saying, "money never sleeps." Which is why FOX Bet has already released its 2023 World Series odds.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Astros are the favorites from their respective leagues, with the Dodgers the betting favorites to win it all at +500 at FOX Bet. As for other powerhouse teams, the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees aren't far behind.

Of note: MLB hasn't had a repeat World Series winner since the 1998-2000 Yankees.

Even though the season just ended, it's always fun to peek ahead to next year. Hope always springs eternal in the offseason.

Here are the 2023 World Series odds for all 30 teams following Houston's 2022 World Series win.

World Series odds at FOX Bet*

Los Angeles Dodgers: +500 ( bet $10 to win $60 total )

Houston Astros: +650 ( bet $10 to win $75 total )

Atlanta Braves: +800 ( bet $10 to win $90 total )

New York Yankees: +800 ( bet $10 to win $90 total )

New York Mets : +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Toronto Blue Jays : +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Philadelphia Phillies : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

San Diego Padres : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

St. Louis Cardinals : +1700 ( bet $10 to win $180 total )

Seattle Mariners : +1700 ( bet $10 to win $180 total )

Tampa Bay Rays : +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Chicago White Sox : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Milwaukee Brewers : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Cleveland Guardians : +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Boston Red Sox : +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Baltimore Orioles : +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Los Angeles Angels : +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

San Francisco Giants : +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Minnesota Twins : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Texas Rangers : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Arizona Diamondbacks : +6000 ( bet $10 to win $610 total )

Detroit Tigers : +6000 ( bet $10 to win $610 total )

Chicago Cubs : +6000 ( bet $10 to win $610 total )

Miami Marlins : +6000 ( bet $10 to win $610 total )

Colorado Rockies : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

Kansas City Royals : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

Cincinnati Reds : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Pittsburgh Pirates : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Oakland Athletics : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Washington Nationals : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

* Odds as of 11/6/2022

Can Houston repeat? Will the Braves make it two in three years? Or will a team like the Blue Jays (+1000) or Padres (+1200) follow in the footsteps of the Astros by making it to the Fall Classic as underdogs of +1000 or more?

