Major League Baseball
MLB odds: 2023 World Series futures lines for every team
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: 2023 World Series futures lines for every team

37 mins ago

It's time to celebrate for Houston Astros fans and bettors, as they just won the World Series!

But you know the saying, "money never sleeps." Which is why FOX Bet has already released its 2023 World Series odds. 

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Astros are the favorites from their respective leagues, with the Dodgers the betting favorites to win it all at +500 at FOX Bet. As for other powerhouse teams, the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees aren't far behind.

Of note: MLB hasn't had a repeat World Series winner since the 1998-2000 Yankees.

Even though the season just ended, it's always fun to peek ahead to next year. Hope always springs eternal in the offseason.

Here are the 2023 World Series odds for all 30 teams following Houston's 2022 World Series win.

World Series odds at FOX Bet*

Los Angeles Dodgers: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Houston Astros: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Atlanta Braves: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
New York Yankees: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
New York Mets: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Toronto Blue Jays: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Philadelphia Phillies: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
San Diego Padres: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
St. Louis Cardinals: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)
Seattle Mariners: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)
Tampa Bay Rays: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Chicago White Sox: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Milwaukee Brewers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Cleveland Guardians: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
Boston Red Sox: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
Baltimore Orioles: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
Los Angeles Angels: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
San Francisco Giants: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
Minnesota Twins: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Texas Rangers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Arizona Diamondbacks: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Detroit Tigers: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Chicago Cubs: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Miami Marlins: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Colorado Rockies: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Kansas City Royals: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Cincinnati Reds: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Pittsburgh Pirates: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Oakland Athletics: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Washington Nationals: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

* Odds as of 11/6/2022

Can Houston repeat? Will the Braves make it two in three years? Or will a team like the Blue Jays (+1000) or Padres (+1200) follow in the footsteps of the Astros by making it to the Fall Classic as underdogs of +1000 or more?

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
All-Star closer Edwin Diaz signs five-year, $102M extension with Mets
Major League Baseball

All-Star closer Edwin Diaz signs five-year, $102M extension with Mets

3 mins ago
Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends
Major League Baseball

Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

55 mins ago
After World Series, where do Astros rank among best dynasties of last 30 years?
Major League Baseball

After World Series, where do Astros rank among best dynasties of last 30 years?

3 hours ago
MLB odds: Mattress Mack wins $75 million, record-setting sports betting win
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: Mattress Mack wins $75 million, record-setting sports betting win

7 hours ago
2022 World Series: Rhys Hoskins, Phillies appreciative of the ride
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series: Rhys Hoskins, Phillies appreciative of the ride

14 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes