Major League Baseball MLB odds: Mattress Mack wins $75 million, record-setting sports betting win 1 hour ago

Sure, the Houston Astros winning the Fall Classic on FOX against the Philadelphia Phillies was huge for the team and its fans. But it was particularly big for one fan, who did some serious dabbling in World Series odds.

Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale successfully hedged on his store’s promotion, pocketing approximately $75 million in winnings. A sum thought to be the largest recorded win in legal sports betting history.

Once the Astros finalized their 4-1 Game 6 victory Saturday night, clinching the best-of-7 series 4-2, McIngvale wrapped up his record-setting sports betting win.

All Hail Caesar

McIngvale kicked off this mayhem several months ago. He offered another of his now infamous promotions on mattress sets that cost $3,000, with customers ultimately getting their money back if the Astros won the World Series.

In May, McIngvale began making his big bets in a hedging effort to cover the cost of that promotion. His biggest play was among the first: $3 million at Caesars Sports on the Astros to win the World Series, at 10-1 odds. That paid out Saturday night for a whopping $30 million, the largest-ever payout on a single wager in the history of U.S. legal, regulated sports betting.

"To Mack, we tip our Astros cap and remind him that he can now support his Texans and Rockets," Caesars Digital COO Ken Fuchs said, jokingly hoping to get some of that money back on Houston’s NFL and NBA teams. "Both [are] attractively priced at +100,000 (1000-1) to win a championship. The Astros are also currently +550 to win next year’s Fall Classic."

Indeed, 2023 World Series odds are already on the board at Caesars. Houston is the second choice, behind the favorite Los Angeles Dodgers (+500).

No Trashing This Win

BetMGM took a $2 million bet from Mattress Mack on the Astros at 5-1 in July. So its risk room had to also open the vault Saturday night to the tune of $10 million.

BetMGM vice president of trading Jason Scott felt the outcome was sealed when the Astros left Philadelphia with a 3-2 series lead, saying ahead of Game 6:

"It seems inevitable that Mattress Mack is going to take the books for a stack."

Houston then delivered that inevitable blow Saturday night. The Astros rolled through the playoffs with an 11-2 record, with the only losses coming in World Series Games 1 and 3.

"Without a chorus of garbage-bin drumming, the Astros were the best team in MLB this year," Scott said. "Congratulations to them, and more importantly to Dusty Baker, who deserves a World Series victory."

In total, McIngvale had approximately $10 million in bets, at prices ranging from 12-1 to 5-1. Mack said the entirety of the approximately $75 million win was just enough to cover his furniture store’s mattress promotion.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

