Major League Baseball
2022 World Series: Mattress Mack eyes $75 million sports betting win if Astros win
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series: Mattress Mack eyes $75 million sports betting win if Astros win

1 hour ago
Patrick Everson
Patrick Everson
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has made a name for himself over the past few years with his massive sports bets. 

The size of the wagers is certainly atypical, but so too, is the purpose of McIngvale’s bets.

The outgoing owner of Gallery Furniture in Houston regularly holds promotions where customers get their money back on purchases, provided a specific team wins a championship. And he utilizes the huge bets to offset his business liability.

In other words, he’s hedging.

McIngvale has taken it to another level with the 2022 World Series odds market this year. And should his beloved Houston Astros prevail in the Fall Classic, beginning with Game 1 Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX, McIngvale stands to collect approximately $75 million. A sum thought to be the largest recorded win in legal sports betting history — which he’ll then dole out to everybody who took advantage of his promotion.

World Series Preview: Win or Lose, Are the Astros a Dynasty?

World Series Preview: Win or Lose, Are the Astros a Dynasty?
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry debate the Astros legacy.

He Likes Big Bets …

How did the furniture store owner get his nickname? McIngvale’s promotions are typically on mattress sets that run about $3,000. Hence his nickname of Mattress Mack.

Back in May, McIngvale made a splash as he began efforts to offset his latest furniture promotion. Betting with Caesars Sports, he placed $3 million on the Astros to win the World Series at 10-1 odds. And believe it or not, he did so from the palm of his hand, on Caesars’ mobile app.

"I think I made this $3 million bet in the parking lot of a Subway sandwich shop in Louisiana," McIngvale said, noting he made the short trek from Houston to just inside the border of Louisiana, where sports betting is legal.

Ken Fuchs, Caesars Sports COO and head of sports, said it has been an interesting five months since McIngvale placed that bet. The potential win of $30 million would be a record by a mile for a single wager in the legal, regulated U.S. sports betting market.

"It’s sort of like a very slow-moving train that looks far away at the time. But here we are on the tracks, with the World Series in front of us," Fuchs said in a Thursday conference call, noting Caesars is ready when and if the Astros finish this off. "We’ve got the combo to the vault, and we’ll see what happens."

Fuchs seemed genuinely enthused about the prospect of Caesars Sports paying out on this massive Astros bet.

"For us, it’s another day at the office. We’re in the business of taking sides. This happens to be one that has a big, big side to it," Fuchs said. "The book took a position."

Added McIngvale: "They did take a position, and I respect the world out of Caesars for that."

Caesars Not Alone

Fuchs and his team aren’t the only ones potentially in need of vault access. While McIngvale’s largest wager is with Caesars, he’s got an additional approximate $7 million on Astros World Series odds with other sportsbooks. That includes:

  • $2 million with BetMGM at 5-1 to win $10 million
  • $2 million with Barstool at 5-1 to win $10 million
  • $1 million with WynnBet at 12-1 to win $12 million
  • $1 million with BetFred at 5-1 to win $5 million
  • $1 million with Unibet at 5-1 to win $5 million

"We’re all in on the furniture promotion," McIngvale said, noting his potential wagering winnings pretty much perfectly align with how much he’ll owe his customers. "We’re at about $73 million [in refunds], plus the bank card fees. We had to cut the promotion off on Monday. Sunday and Monday were the two busiest days we’ve ever had."

That was during and in the wake of the Astros finishing off the Yankees in the AL Championship Series. The ‘Stros are 7-0 this postseason, sweeping Seattle 3-0 in the AL Division Series before brooming New York 4-0 in the ALCS.

In the Customer Business

Houston is favored to win the best-of-7 World Series, sitting -200 at Caesars Sports and FOX Bet, while Philadelphia is a +170 underdog. If the Phillies pull the upset, Mattress Mack loses his $10 million in bets but doesn’t have to refund tens of millions more to his customers.

That’s not his preferred outcome, though. He’s all about happy customers – and some good company PR to go with it.

"I’m in the customer business. The customers are what we live for," McIngvale said. "The word-of-mouth advertising is good for 20-30 years."

Mattress Mack then offered his World Series prediction:

"Astros in six games. They win it on their home field at Minute Maid Park, that’s my pick. So that and 50 cents will get you a cup of coffee."

As long as Houston wins it in any number of games – four, five, six or the full seven – the return will be a lot more than a cup of coffee.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
2022 World Series odds: Jose Altuve among best MVP bets, plus a long shot
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series odds: Jose Altuve among best MVP bets, plus a long shot

1 hour ago
2022 MLB World Series odds: Super 6 picks, best bets for Phillies-Astros
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB World Series odds: Super 6 picks, best bets for Phillies-Astros

2 hours ago
2022 World Series: Phillies' youthful exuberance has helped fuel success
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series: Phillies' youthful exuberance has helped fuel success

3 hours ago
2022 World Series: Winningest manager without a ring ready for another shot
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series: Winningest manager without a ring ready for another shot

6 hours ago
2022 World Series: How have Astros kept winning? Chas McCormick has a guess
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series: How have Astros kept winning? Chas McCormick has a guess

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes