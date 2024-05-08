Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates calling up top MLB prospect Paul Skenes
Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates calling up top MLB prospect Paul Skenes

Published May. 8, 2024 5:28 p.m. ET

The Pittsburgh Pirates are calling up top prospect Paul Skenes, the team announced Wednesday. Skenes is set to make his MLB debut in a start against the division rival Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The flamethrowing right-hander is the consensus top pitching prospect in all of baseball. His debut comes less than a year after he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and led LSU to the college baseball national championship. 

Skenes' prospect profile has only continued to grow since then. He advanced as high as Double-A last season, despite not starting his pro career until after the July draft, and has been dominant in Triple-A this year. Across seven minor-league starts in 2024, Skenes registered a 0.99 ERA, 45 strikeouts and eight walks over 27.1 innings, while his average fastball velocity has hovered around 100 mph.

The 21-year-old Skenes has also experienced off-field fame for his relationship with Livvy Dunne, an LSU gymnast and popular social media influencer.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB's top 5 shortstops: Mookie Betts edges three young stars

MLB's top 5 shortstops: Mookie Betts edges three young stars

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes