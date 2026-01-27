Fermin Lopez Wants Lionel Messi Back At Barcelona: 'If They Bench Me, So Be It!'

Fermin Lopez would love to see Lionel Messi welcomed back to Barcelona, even if that means dropping down to the bench. The 22-year-old has become one of the Blaugrana's most consistent performers this season, but he would happily give up a playmaking post at Camp Nou if an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could be returned to Catalunya for an emotional farewell tour.

Dream signing? Fermin will always pick Messi

All-time great Messi severed career-long ties with Barca in 2021 when leaving for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. Tears were shed ahead of his departure, with the iconic Argentine being forced through the exits by much-publicised financial struggles.

He is now in the United States with Inter Miami and has committed to a new contract through 2028 with the MLS Cup winners. At 38 years of age, there appears to be little chance of him returning to Europe in a playing capacity.

Fermin is, however, prepared to cling to that dream. Another product of Barcelona’s fabled La Masia academy system has told reporters when asked who his dream team-mate would be: "If it were up to me to sign someone for Barca, I would sign Leo Messi. If they bench me for Messi, so be it!"

Pay rise: Fermin discussing new Barcelona contract

Fermin has been rotated out of Barcelona’s starting XI at times this season, but he is a regular pick for head coach Hansi Flick. That is because 10 goals and as many assists have been recorded in the 2025-26 campaign — with that haul including a Champions League hat-trick against Olympiacos.

He is now being lined up for a new contract, with talks underway regarding terms that would keep the five-cap Spain international in his current surroundings through to 2031. Fermin’s offer is said to include a 50 percent pay rise and a significant increase to his release clause — having previously attracted interest from Premier League giants Chelsea.

He has said of those discussions: "Yes, things are going pretty well, there are still a few things to sort out, but I intend to stay at Barca, which is the most important thing for me. And the truth is that I hope it happens soon and I’m very happy."

Friendly rivalry: Fermin battling with Olmo

Fermin added on his impressive form: "I hope to help the team a lot. It’s not a goal I set for myself, but in the position I play, I know I have to score goals and provide assists to help the team, and hopefully I can do a lot more.

"Right now, I think this is my best year yet. I feel very confident in all aspects of the game and I try to show my qualities on the pitch. Hopefully, I can continue to do well with shots from outside the box.

Fermin is in competition with Dani Olmo for minutes at Barca, but says they enjoy a friendly rivalry. He added: "I have a very good relationship with Dani. He’s a great player and, at the end of the day, we’re at Barca and there’s always a lot of competition. I also think we can play together, we complement each other very well and I hope we can play together more often on the pitch, to be honest."

Trophy bids: Barcelona's targets for 2026

Finally, with Barcelona chasing down La Liga and Champions League titles, Fermin said of collective targets in 2026: "We are Barca and I think we have a very good squad. I believe we can compete for everything and hopefully this year we can compete for big things. We want to win everything."

Flick’s side, who hold a one-point lead over Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the Liga standings, will be back in European action on Wednesday when playing host to FC Copenhagen — with automatic qualification for the last 16 of Champions League competition up for grabs.