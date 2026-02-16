Lamine Yamal Misses Penalty As Barcelona Drops Crucial Points In LaLiga Title Race

Girona sprung a huge shock in the race in La Liga as they beat Barcelona 2-1 at Montilivi on Monday. Lamine Yamal missed a penalty and Hansi Flick's side were left fuming by a controversial late goal, as the Catalan side dropped important points in the title race amidst a fierce battle with bitter rivals Real Madrid at the summit.

After 17 minutes, Lamine Yamal was sent through one-on-one with deputy goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and he sent his effort straight at the ex-Tottenham stopper, after Raphinha had dragged an equally presentable chance wide.

Barca had multiple chances to take the lead before Girona striker Vladyslav Vanet sprung the offside trap and forced an excellent save from Garcia, in what was a warning shot across the Barca bow.

And Vanat should have scored midway through the half when Bryan Gil whipped in a devilish delivery from the left flank, only to see the Ukraine international fail to make any contact.

On the stroke of half-time, Raphinha slammed an effort against the post, before Dani Olmo was brought down by Daley Blind in the area, leading to a penalty; Yamal stepped up and hit the post.

On the hour, Barca finally had their way through, as Pau Cubarsi scored a truly sensational header, finding the top corner from Jules Kounde's cross. It was the defender's first-ever league goal for the club.

But within a minute, Girona were level thanks to Thomas Lemar's close-range tap-in, after Cubarsi failed to clear the ball effectively.

Girona appeared a side transformed thereafter and Garcia was required to keep Barca's lead intact, until he was finally beaten by Fran Beltran in the 87th minute. A VAR review followed, and it appeared as though the referee would rule the goal out for a foul on Jules Kounde in the build-up, but the official gave the goal instead, to the fury of the Barca bench.

Barca thought they had a late equaliser but Robert Lewandowski was ruled offside, as Girona sprung a huge shock in La Liga's title race.

GOAL rates Barca's players from Montilivi ...

Goalkeeper & Defense

Joan Garcia (7/10):

Hung out to dry by Cubarsi's dreadful clearance. A stunning save to deny Vernat, although the striker was offside, not that Garcia could have known. Beaten by Beltran but there was a foul in the build-up.

Jules Kounde (7/10):

A beauty of an assist for Cubarsi's opener. Had Gil locked up; Barca's best defender. Fouled before Beltran's goal, but it wasn't given.

Pau Cubarsi (6/10):

Scored a stunning header to give Barca the lead. Immediately made a bad mistake as he failed to clear before Lemar's leveller.

Eric Garcia (5/10):

Just as clumsy at times as he was in midweek when Atletico ran riot. Booked for a late challenge on Vitor Reis. Subbed in the second half and looked visibly distraught; he knew this was a poor performance.

Gerard Martin (6/10):

Seemed to struggle at times down his side defensively. Got on the ball when he could but was subbed for Balde.

Midfield

Fermin Lopez (6/10):

Always wiling to drive forward and shoot, just couldn't quite get on the ball as much as he wanted to.

Frenkie de Jong (6/10):

Knitted defence and attack. Better on the ball than off it, as is usually the case.

Dani Olmo (7/10):

Won the penalty with a lovely shimmy. Brilliant whenever he gets on the ball, but he was subbed, and Barca lost all sense of rhythm thereafter.

Attack

Lamine Yamal (5/10):

Dreadful miss when one-on-one as he seemed to have too much time to think about his finish. Hit the post with a poor penalty. He's always willing to get on the ball but this was not his night.

Ferran Torres (6/10):

As anonymous as you can get. Subbed. He can't lead the line anywhere near as effectively as Lewandowski.

Raphinha (7/10):

Missed more than one first-half chance but he was far from the only one. Hit the post before half-time. Subbed for Bardghji. A performance of frustration despite some excellent approach play.

Subs & Manager

Alejandro Balde (5/10):

Replaced Martin after Girona's equaliser. Struggled in an equivalent manner.

Roony Bardghji (4/10):

Replaced Raphinha. Bizarre change, as he couldn't impact the game anywhere near as much.

Ronald Araujo (5/10):

On for Garcia. Went up front towards the end and missed a very presentable chance.

Robert Lewandowski (5/10):

Replaced Ferran. Couldn't get a shot away.

Marc Bernal (N/A):

On for Olmo late.

Hansi Flick (2/10):

Oh dear. His substitutions were almost completely wrong - taking Raphinha off was a self-inflicted wound - and Barca had no answer to Girona's second-half pressure. After their dismal thumping against Atletico Madrid, the pressure is ratcheting up.