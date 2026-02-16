Raphinha Set For Barcelona Return As Rashford Remains Out With Knee Injury

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has received a massive boost ahead of Monday evening's La Liga clash against Girona at Montilivi. Influential winger Raphinha has been officially passed fit to return after missing the last three matches with an adductor injury. However, the news is not all positive, as Marcus Rashford remains sidelined with a knee issue. The Blaugrana are looking to bounce back from a heavy Copa del Rey defeat and reclaim the top spot from Real Madrid.

Raphinha returns, Rashford still out

While the return of Raphinha is a major positive, the treatment room at the Catalan club remains busy. Flick confirmed that Rashford will not be involved in the Catalan derby as he continues to recover from a knee issue. The German strategist also provided updates on several first-team mainstays who remain unavailable for selection, including Pedri, Gavi and Andreas Christensen. Despite the missing stars, the 21-man squad features young prospects Kochen and Tommy Marques, as Barca aim to capitalise on Girona's recent struggles near the relegation zone.

Flick hails Raphinha impact as star receives green light

The return of the former Leeds United man is more than just a tactical boost for Flick; it serves as a morale lifter for a squad that lacked intensity in their recent outings. Flick was effusive in his praise for the winger, stating: "Raphinha will be able to play. He is very important because he gives us a lot. We miss him when he’s not there. You can see in training how he increases the team’s tempo and intensity. I’ve said it more than once: for me, last season he was the best player in the world."

Despite the medical clearance, questions remain over whether Raphinha will be thrust straight back into the starting XI. Given the player's physical issues earlier this season, the coaching staff may opt for a cautious approach. Reports suggest that Fermin Lopez is likely to start on the wings again, allowing Raphinha to be used as a high-impact substitute if the game requires a spark in the final third. With Lamine Yamal a guaranteed starter on the opposite flank, Barca still possess significant firepower to hurt Michel's side.

Rashford ruled out as Flick calls for patience

The update was less positive regarding Rashford. Since arriving at the club last summer, the England star has endured a frustrating start to life in Catalonia, with his progress repeatedly stalled by recurring injury setbacks. Flick was firm in his assessment of the forward's availability, noting that Rashford is still not ready for the rigors of competitive action.

"Marcus Rashford is ruled out for tomorrow. He’s much better, but he has to take things step by step," the manager explained, emphasising a long-term view on the attacker's health rather than risking a premature comeback.

The midfield situation also remains delicate. While fans are eager to see the return of the club's creative engines, Flick has preached a mantra of caution. Regarding Gavi's recovery from a long-term layoff, the German coach admitted: "With Gavi, we have to be careful. What I’ve seen in training, I’ve liked. Maybe he won’t be ready in February, but I think he will be in March.' Meanwhile, Pedri appears closer to a return, with the manager expressing confidence that the Canary Islander will feature before the month is out, though tonight comes too soon."

Defensive reshuffle on the cards for Montilivi trip

Following the defensive collapse in Madrid, Flick is expected to ring the changes in his backline. One major development could see Ronald Araujo return to the starting lineup. The Uruguayan captain has been working his way back to full match sharpness and performed admirably in his recent cameos. Flick remains a huge admirer of the defender's physical traits, noting that his strength and speed are essential for high-intensity games where defensive stability is a priority.

Adding Araujo to the heart of the defene could lead to a tactical shift elsewhere. One possibility being discussed is moving Eric Garcia into the right-back role, which would provide a more robust presence amid concerns about Jules Kounde's form. Behind them, goalkeeper Joan Garcia will be desperate for a clean sheet to restore his confidence after the Copa del Rey nightmare. With the title race heating up, Barcelona know they cannot afford any more defensive lapses if they are to leapfrog Real Madrid at the top of the table.