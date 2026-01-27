'Coming Soon': Santos President Gives Promising Update On Neymar

A positive update has been delivered on Neymar's recovery from knee surgery, with a return date for the Brazil international said to be "coming soon". The 33-year-old was forced under the knife after playing through pain towards the end of the 2025 campaign. He has committed to a one-year contract extension at Santos and is hoping to be back in action shortly.

When Neymar underwent surgery on his left knee

Santos are now working through the Campeonato Paulista, with a top-eight finish in that state championship being sought. They currently sit ninth in the standings on six points. The bottom two in the table will be relegated.

Neymar intends to aid that cause at some point in the not-too-distant future. Back-to-back meetings with old adversaries Sao Paulo are fast approaching on January 31 and February 4. It has been suggested that a legendary figure could return in one of those fixtures.

Santos are reluctant to set a date for Neymar, with his fitness needing to be managed carefully, but are pleased with the progress being made in a rehabilitation programme. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker underwent an operation on December 22.

That arthroscopic surgery on Neymar’s left knee went well, and he enjoyed a welcome break over the festive and New Year period. He is now working individually with Santos’ medical team at their Rei Pele Training Centre.

Return date for Neymar: When will he play again?

Club president Marcelo Teixeria has told reporters when asked when Neymar will be next seen on the field: "I'm not sure if he'll return against Sao Paulo. There's no set date. I've been following his work and it's being done well. There's no date, but I believe it's coming soon."

He went on to say: "The recovery process is scheduled to begin in February. We are working intensely to get Neymar back, not as quickly as possible, but at the right time, so we can count on him for the entire season."

Santos have taken in four games without Neymar at the start of 2026, picking up one win, two draws and suffering one defeat. His presence will be most welcome once a green light is given for competitive action to be resumed.

Will Neymar be named in Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad?

The experienced forward will be eager to earn a recall as soon as possible, with there also international ambition for him to think about. Neymar won the last of his 128 caps for Brazil in October 2023 when suffering ACL damage in a meeting with Uruguay.

The Selecao secured World Cup qualification without him and are counting down the days to a quest for global glory in North America. Neymar is desperate to play a part in that trophy bid, but is yet to feature under Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The door is being left open to Neymar, with 2002 World Cup winner Kleberson telling GOAL recently when asked if Brazil’s 79-goal all-time leading scorer will make the cut: "I really, really want to see Neymar at the World Cup. In terms of fitness, he is really behind everyone now - because of the injuries, because the last year he hasn’t had a lot of minutes on the field.

"The talent that kid has, as soon as he starts to get a good feel now, gets the good fitness, he can probably help a lot. He will not get into the World Cup at 100 per cent fitness but when the World Cup gets going, especially the way it is now, he can produce well because he is the most talented player that we have in Brazil. Others are at a good level, but nobody can do the stuff this kid can do.

"He needs to get to a good level with fitness, play minutes and stay on the field. When I look at all the Brazilian players, nobody is like him. Okay we can talk about Vini Junior or Raphinha or Estevao, but the things that Neymar can do with a ball, it makes it scary to mark him. Neymar is the closest I have seen to Ronaldinho."

Form & fitness: The challenge facing Neymar

Brazil have friendly dates with France and Croatia to come in late March and early April, which could provide Neymar with an opportunity to rejoin the fold. He will, however, need to rediscover full match sharpness and form at club level with Santos prior to any international recall being earned.