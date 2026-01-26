Lionel Messi Moves Rival To Tears With Shirt Swap After Shock Loss For Inter Miami

There is always a scramble to secure Lionel Messi's shirt whenever he takes to the field for Inter Miami or Argentina, with the South American GOAT facing plenty of requests. Alan Cantero was the lucky recipient of an iconic No.10 jersey following Messi's first outing of 2026. The Alianza Lima striker broke down in tears after landing a prized momento at the end of a friendly fixture.

Shock defeat for Inter Miami in first game of 2026

Inter Miami, on the back of their historic MLS Cup win in 2025, are in the process of readying themselves for a new campaign in North America. They will be competing on multiple fronts, with it still being suggested that they could earn a special invitation to the Copa Libertadores.

For now, Javier Mascherano’s side — who have lost former Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to retirement — are rebuilding match fitness and sharpness ahead of a return to competitive action.

They suffered a shock 3-0 defeat in their opening game of the new year, with the Herons looking more than a little rusty against Peruvian opposition. Messi’s presence was, however, warmly embraced by locals in the crowd and players on the pitch.

Messi shirt swap left Cantero in tears

Cantero made sure that he walked away with Messi’s shirt and was overcome with emotion when discussing that trade with Latina Deportes at the final whistle. He said: "Leo is my idol, he was my inspiration since I was a kid to be where I am today; he inspired me. So, for me, it's an honour to ask him for his jersey. I'm very excited, to be honest . It's going in a frame at home."

He added, as tears flowed: "When the game ended, I greeted him; it's something I've been longing for. I feel immense happiness to have been able to greet him. It's an honour to have shared the same field with him today. You can see his humility and how willing he is to help all the kids. I'm fulfilling a dream."

Opponents view Messi's shirt as a 'trophy'

Messi is always happy to hand over his jersey, with those lucky enough to win that lottery considering his jersey to be a "trophy" of sorts. Santiago Sosa, who lined up against the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner for Atlanta United in September 2023, told ESPN of trading shirts with a GOAT: "[Players] usually wear two jerseys during a game, one in the first half and another in the second. So I gave him mine, and he sent me one he had used [in the first half]. Having faced him is a great memory that's always going to stay with me. Having the shirt is something nice not just for me — but for my family as well. It's a trophy, in a way."

He went on to say of Messi’s shirt: "When I grabbed it, it smelled like perfume!"

In February 2025, following a CONCACAF Champions Cup clash between Inter Miami and Sporting KC, it was revealed that Mexican match referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nara had asked for Messi’s jersey.

The Argentine legend registered his first competitive goal of 2025 in that contest - which was played out in freezing weather conditions, and Nara was presented with his gift in the dressing room afterwards, so as to avoid any controversy on the field.

Champions Tour: Inter Miami's fixtures in South America

Inter Miami came unstuck against Alianza Lima after conceding twice to 42-year-old forward Paolo Guerrero in the space of six first-half minutes. Luis Ramos added a third in the 72nd minute, with Messi and Luis Suarez — who have both committed to new contracts in South Florida — drawing a blank in the final third.

There will be opportunities for more shirt-hungry stars to agree trades with Messi over the next couple of weeks, with Inter Miami — who are preparing to move into a new home at Freedom Park — taking in a four-game Champions Tour of South America.

They are set to face Atletico Nacional in Colombia on January 31, Barcelona de Guayaquil of Ecuador on February 7, before heading to Puerto Rico for a clash with Ecuadorean Serie A title holders Independiente de Valle on February 13.