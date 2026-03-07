MLS
Lionel Messi Scores, Leads Inter Miami Past D.C. United In Baltimore
MLS

Published Mar. 7, 2026 7:33 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi scored in the 27th minute, and Inter Miami held on for a 2-1 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night in front of 72,026 at the home of the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.

With interest in Messi obviously high, the game was held in downtown Baltimore instead of at D.C. United's smaller venue in Washington. Messi gave many fans what they came to see when he put Inter Miami (2-1-0) ahead 2-0 in the first half.

Rodrigo De Paul also scored for the defending MLS Cup champions. Tai Baribo pulled United (1-2-0) within one in the 75th minute, but D.C. was unable to equalize.

[SOCCER: Top 5 MLS Storylines: Messi Eyes Repeat, USA Players Seek World Cup Spots]

It was an eventful week for Messi and his team, which visited the White House on Thursday. Inter Miami opened the scoring in the 17th minute when De Paul collected the ball about 15 yards from the goal and struck a shot into the far side of the net.

Messi then scored his third goal of the young MLS season, slipping behind the D.C. defense to receive Mateo Silvetti's pass, then flicking the ball with one touch past goalie Sean Johnson.

Lionel Messi & Inter Miami vs. D.C. United ⚽ FOX SOCCER

Inter Miami has won two straight since dropping its league opener 3-0 to Los Angeles FC.

D.C. United broke through in the second half. Jackson Hopkins' shot forced a save, and Baribo put away the rebound.

Next, Inter Miami faces Nashville on Wednesday night in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and D.C. United faces Chicago on Saturday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

