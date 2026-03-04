Antoine Griezmann's Move To MLS On Hold After Atletico Madrid Makes Copa del Rey Final

Antoine Griezmann has reportedly suspended his highly anticipated transfer to MLS side Orlando City in order to remain at Atletico Madrid for the time being.

Driven by the desire to end his personal trophy drought with the Spanish giants, the French forward has opted to remain in Madrid for the upcoming Copa del Rey final, delaying his American dream until the summer window.

The paused MLS transfer

Àccording to ESPN, Griezmann has put a potential move to MLS club Orlando City on hold this season. The Florida-based outfit had been pushing for an immediate deal, with an offer reportedly contingent on the 34-year-old arriving before the primary MLS transfer window deadline on March 26.

However, Atletico Madrid's progression to the Copa del Rey final, which takes place on April 18 created a direct scheduling conflict. Knowing that Orlando may explore other alternatives by the time the summer window opens in July, Griezmann has still chosen to prioritize his current sporting commitments in the Spanish capital.

Chasing a final trophy

The primary motivation behind Griezmann's decision is his deep desire to win a major title under Diego Simeone. Despite scoring a record 210 goals for the club, the Frenchman's last major honor with Los Rojiblancos was the 2018 UEFA Super Cup, missing out on the team's 2021 LaLiga triumph during his stint at Barcelona.

Atletico reached the final despite a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in their semi-final second leg at Camp Nou on Tuesday, and will now face either former side Real Sociedad or Athletic Club. Staying allows Griezmann to chase this deeply personal quest for silverware and enjoy a potentially poetic farewell.

Simeone respects the decision

Simeone has been remarkably candid about his star man's future, acknowledging that Griezmann has earned the right to dictate his own career path. Following the intense clash against Barcelona, the Argentine manager expressed his deep affection for the player. "I hope he plays in the final; he deserves it more than anyone," Simeone stated.

The club's hierarchy shares this sentiment. Director of football Mateu Alemany recently insisted the player is committed to their immediate objectives, including the Champions League tie against Tottenham. "Antoine has this season and two more years of contract with us, and he's absolutely focused on what's coming up," Alemany noted.

Teammates await his choice

The uncertainty regarding Griezmann's future has permeated the Atletico Madrid dressing room, with senior figures admitting they remain in the dark. Club captain Koke confessed: "I don't know what's going to happen with Antoine. We all want him to finish his career at Atletico de Madrid, but that's a decision he has to make."

Other teammates stressed their unwavering support for the veteran forward. Defender Marcos Llorente remarked: "He'll decide what's best for him, and we'll support him." Meanwhile, goalkeeper Juan Musso praised his legacy, adding: "Whatever he does, I will be grateful to him for life. For everything he gave us."