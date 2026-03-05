Lionel Messi's Camp 'Nu'? Inter Miami Unveils Stadium Name Before April 2026 Opener

Inter Miami has revealed that Nu, a digital financial service platform, will sponsor their new stadium at Miami Freedom Park, set to open this April. The club announced that they have agreed a 'multiyear' deal with the company, ahead of the highly-anticipated debut of a stadium that has been teased for years. Nu Stadium will host both MLS fixtures and concerts.

A name for the new stadium

The Herons have finally announced a partner for their new stadium after teasing it for a while. The stadium, described by Miami as 'one of the most ambitious sports and entertainment developments currently underway', began construction in 2023 and was expected to be open by the start of 2026. However, it was delayed until April. It now has a sponsor.

Jorge Mas hails new ground

Part owner Jorge Mas hailed the potential impact of the new stadium:

"Inter Miami was built to set new standards and redefine what’s possible in fútbol," he said in a statement." That’s why we pursue greatness on the pitch by signing the best players in the world, and just as importantly, we hold ourselves to that same standard when choosing the partners who help bring our vision to life.

"Nu is exactly the partner we look for – driven by the same disruptor mindset and global ambition that define Inter Miami. Together, we are proud to welcome our fans to Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park very soon, a special place they can call home where they can feel connected, inspired, and part of something truly extraordinary."

More than just a stadium

Nu's partnership with the club reaches beyond stadium naming rights. The company will also appear on the back of Miami's shirts going forward, and have their brand attached to 'a dyanmic community hub' going forward.

Nu Stadium to open in April

The Herons have been playing on the road to open the MLS campaign, but will soon return to their new home. Their opening fixture on home soil is an Eastern Conference fixture with Austin FC on April 4.