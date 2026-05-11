FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cups Odds: Total Goals Scored Expected to Skyrocket
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cups Odds: Total Goals Scored Expected to Skyrocket

Updated May. 11, 2026 2:32 p.m. ET

Expect to see a lot of soccer balls stuck in the back of the net come this summer. 

The 2026 World Cup will feature a large uptick in games played now that there are 48 teams in the fold as opposed to 32. With that, 104 matches will be played. 

In 2022, 64 matches were played. 

Let's check out the odds for total goals scored at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 11. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

World Cup total goals scored

Over 290.5: -425 (bet $10 to win $12.35 total)
Under 310.5: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)
Over 300.5: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)
Under 300.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Over 310.5: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Under 290.5: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Let's go back in time first. Here are the goal totals from the last 10 World Cups:

2022: 172
2018: 169
2014: 171
2010: 145
2006: 147
2002: 161
1998: 171
1994: 141
1990: 115
1986: 132

As you can see, the last three World Cups have been goal-heavy, with the previous record of 171 tied in 2014 and that record broken in 2022 with 172.

But those numbers are going to go out the window this year and in the coming years presumably. 

If 64 matches were played in 2022 in Qatar, and 172 goals were scored, that's about 3.583 goals per match. With 104 matches taking place in 2026, if that same goals-per-match rate keeps up, that's about 373 goals scored. 

In terms of per country, Brazil has the most goals scored with 237, followed by Germany (232), Argetina (152), France (136) and Italy (128). The USA is at 40.

 
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: ‘Kylian Mbappe Out’: Petition Reaches Almost 70 Million Signatures Amid Real Madrid Crisis

‘Kylian Mbappe Out’: Petition Reaches Almost 70 Million Signatures Amid Real Madrid Crisis

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports BettingINDY 500 INDY 500USA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes