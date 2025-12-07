FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Matches in Vancouver: Start Times, Dates, Locations
2026 World Cup Matches in Vancouver: Start Times, Dates, Locations

Updated Dec. 8, 2025 3:34 a.m. ET

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States this upcoming summer, but which games are going to be played in Vancouver?

Here is everything we know about the seven World Cup matches in Vancouver, including dates, start times and locations:

World Cup Games In Vancouver (7 Matches)

Group Stage Matches

June 13: Australia vs. UEFA playoff winner C (Slovakia, Kosovo, Türkiye, Romania) — BC Place, Vancouver (12 a.m. ET)

June 18: Canada vs. Qatar – BC Place, Vancouver (6 p.m. ET)

June 21: New Zealand vs. Egypt — BC Place, Vancouver (9 p.m. ET)

June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland — BC Place, Vancouver (3 p.m. ET)

June 26: New Zealand vs. Belgium — BC Place, Vancouver (11 p.m. ET)

Round of 32

July 2: Group B Winner vs. Group D/E/I/J/L Third Place — BC Place, Vancouver (11 p.m. ET)

Round of 16

July 7: TBD vs. TBD – BC Place, Vancouver (4 p.m. ET)

