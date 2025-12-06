2026 World Cup Matches in Boston: Start Times, Dates, Locations

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States this upcoming summer, but which games are going to be played in Boston?

Here is everything we know about the World Cup matches in Boston, including dates, start times and locations:

World Cup Games in Boston

Group Stage

June 13: Haiti vs. Scotland — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts (9 p.m. ET)

June 16: FIFA playoff winner 2 vs. Norway — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts (6 p.m. ET)

June 19: Scotland vs. Morocco — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts (6 p.m. ET)

June 23: England vs. Ghana — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts (4 p.m. ET)

June 26: Norway vs. France — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts (3 p.m. ET)

Round of 32

June 29: TBD vs. TBD — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts (4:30 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinals

July 9: TBD vs. TBD — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts (4 p.m. ET)