2026 World Cup Matches in Los Angeles: Start Times, Dates, Locations

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States this upcoming summer, but which games are going to be played in Los Angeles?

Here is everything we know about the World Cup matches in Los Angeles, including dates, start times and locations:

World Cup Games in Los Angeles

Group Stage

June 12: USA vs. Paraguay — SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (9 p.m. ET)

June 15: Iran vs. New Zealand — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (7 p.m. ET)

June 18: Switzerland vs. UEFA playoff winner A — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (3 p.m. ET)

June 21: Belgium vs. Iran — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (3 p.m. ET)

June 25: USA vs. UEFA playoff C winner — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET)

Round of 32

June 28: TBD vs. TBD — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (12 p.m. ET)

July 2: TBD vs. TBD — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (12 p.m. ET)

Quarter-Finals

July 10: TBD vs. TBD — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (12 p.m. ET)