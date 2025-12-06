FIFA Men's World Cup
Every Player To Win the World Cup and MLS Cup: Lionel Messi Headlines List
Published Dec. 6, 2025

Lionel Messi added another trophy to his cabinet on Saturday, when Inter Miami CF beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 to win their first-ever MLS Cup final. Messi is now one of the few players to have won both the FIFA World Cup and MLS Cup.

Here is the full list of players to have won the FIFA World Cup and MLS Cup in their careers, which includes two of Messi's teammates:

Sergio Busquets, Midfielder

Sergio Busquets won the World Cup with Spain at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the MLS Cup with Inter Miami in 2025. He was 21 when he starred in Spain's midfield alongside Xabi Alonso and Xavi at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The 37-year-old announced that he will retire once Inter Miami's championship celebrations are finished.

Rodrigo De Paul, Midfielder

Rodrigo De Paul joins the list after securing a shock transfer to Inter Miami this past summer and reuniting with his compatriot Lionel Messi. De Paul, 31, was a pillar in Argentina's midfield during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and played 102 minutes in the final vs. France. He avoided having to play extra time again in the 2025 MLS Cup final by scoring the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute.

Lionel Messi

After three seasons in Major League Soccer, Lionel Messi finally brought a title to Miami in 2025 — it took much longer for him to win the World Cup. Messi made his World Cup debut in 2006 at the age of 18 and experienced heartbreak after heartbreak, most notably in 2014, when Argentina lost in the final to Germany 1-0. Messi finally got his legacy-defining World Cup title in 2022, and he scored twice in the final.

