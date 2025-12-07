2026 World Cup Matches in New York/New Jersey: Start Times, Dates, Locations

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States this upcoming summer, but which games are going to be played in New York/New Jersey?

Here is everything we know about the eight World Cup matches in New York/New Jersey, including dates, start times and locations:

World Cup Games in New York/New Jersey (8 matches)

Group Stage

Round of 32

June 30: Group I Winner vs Group C/D/F/G/H Third Place — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford (5 p.m. ET)

Round of 16

July 5: TBD vs. TBD – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford (4 p.m. ET)

Final

July 19: TBD vs. TBD — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (3 p.m. ET)