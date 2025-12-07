FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Matches in New York/New Jersey: Start Times, Dates, Locations
Published Dec. 8, 2025 1:49 a.m. ET
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States this upcoming summer, but which games are going to be played in New York/New Jersey?
Here is everything we know about the eight World Cup matches in New York/New Jersey, including dates, start times and locations:
World Cup Games in New York/New Jersey (8 matches)
Group Stage
- June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (6 p.m. ET)
- June 16: France vs. Senegal — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (3 p.m. ET)
- June 22: Norway vs. Senegal — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (8 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (4 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Panama vs. England —MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (5 p.m. ET)
Round of 32
- June 30: Group I Winner vs Group C/D/F/G/H Third Place — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford (5 p.m. ET)
Round of 16
- July 5: TBD vs. TBD – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford (4 p.m. ET)
Final
- July 19: TBD vs. TBD — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (3 p.m. ET)
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2026 World Cup Draw: How to Watch? How Does It Work? What Are Pots?
Is Lionel Messi Returning to Barcelona In January? Deco Addresses Loan Rumors
2026 World Cup Draw: Schedule, How to Watch
-
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Heidi Klum, Kevin Hart to Co-Host Star-Studded Event
2026 World Cup Draw: What Are Pots?
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
-
Rebecca Lowe Joins FOX Sports as FIFA World Cup 2026 Host
USA Pre-World Cup Friendlies: Belgium, Ronaldo's Portugal, Germany
Must Be '100%': Neymar, Vinicius Get Warning About Brazil's 2026 World Cup Squad
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
2026 World Cup Draw: How to Watch? How Does It Work? What Are Pots?
Is Lionel Messi Returning to Barcelona In January? Deco Addresses Loan Rumors
2026 World Cup Draw: Schedule, How to Watch
-
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Heidi Klum, Kevin Hart to Co-Host Star-Studded Event
2026 World Cup Draw: What Are Pots?
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
-
Rebecca Lowe Joins FOX Sports as FIFA World Cup 2026 Host
USA Pre-World Cup Friendlies: Belgium, Ronaldo's Portugal, Germany
Must Be '100%': Neymar, Vinicius Get Warning About Brazil's 2026 World Cup Squad
Item 1 of 3