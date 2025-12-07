2026 World Cup Matches in Philadelphia: Start Times, Dates, Locations

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States this upcoming summer, but which games are going to be played in Philadelphia?

Here is everything we know about the six World Cup matches in Philadelphia, including dates, start times and locations:

World Cup Games in Philadelphia (6 Matches)

Group Stage

Round of 16

TBD vs. TBD – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia (5 p.m. ET)