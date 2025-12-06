2026 World Cup Matches in Atlanta: Start Times, Dates, Locations

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States this upcoming summer, but which games are going to be played in Atlanta?

Here is everything we know about the World Cup matches in Atlanta, including dates, start times and locations:

World Cup Games in Atlanta

Group Stage

June 15: Spain vs. Cape Verde — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (3 p.m. ET)

June 18: UEFA playoff D winner vs. South Africa — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (12 p.m. ET)

June 21: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (12 p.m ET)

June 24: Morocco vs. Haiti — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (6 p.m. ET)

June 27: FIFA playoff 1 winner vs. Uzbekistan — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (7:30 p.m. ET)

Round of 32

July 1: TBD vs. TBD — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (12 p.m. ET)

Round of 16

July 7: TBD vs. TBD — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (12 p.m. ET)

Semifinals

July 15: TBD vs. TBD — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (3 p.m. ET)