2026 World Cup Matches in Kansas City: Start Times, Dates, Locations

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States this upcoming summer, but which games are going to be played in Kansas City?

Here is everything we know about the World Cup matches in Kansas City, including dates, start times and locations:

World Cup Games in Kansas City

Round of 32

July 3: Group K Winner vs. D/E/I/J/L Third Place – Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri (9:30 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinals

July 11: TBD vs. TBD – Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri (9 p.m. ET)