2026 World Cup Matches in Seattle: Start Times, Dates, Locations

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States this upcoming summer, but which games are going to be played in Seattle?

Here is everything we know about the six World Cup matches in Seattle, including dates, start times and locations:

World Cup Games In Seattle (6 Matches)

Group Stage

Round of 32

July 1: Group G Winner vs. Group A/E/H/I/J Third Place — Lumen Field, Seattle (4 p.m. ET)

Round of 16

July 6: TBD vs. TBD – Lumen Field, Seattle (8 p.m. ET)