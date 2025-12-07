2026 World Cup Matches in Houston: Start Times, Dates, Locations

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States this upcoming summer, but which games are going to be played in Houston?

Here is everything we know about the seven World Cup matches in Houston, including dates, start times and locations:

World Cup Games In Houston (7 Matches)

Group Stage

June 14: Germany vs. Curaçao - NRG Stadium, Houston (1 p.m. ET)

June 17: Portugal vs. FIFA playoff winner 1 (New Caledonia, Jamaica, DR Congo) — NRG Stadium, Houston (1 p.m. ET)

June 20: Netherlands vs. UEFA playoff winner B (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, Albania) — NRG Stadium, Houston (1 p.m. ET)

June 23: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan — NRG Stadium, Houston (1 p.m. ET)

June 26: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia — NRG Stadium, Houston (8 p.m. ET)

Round of 32

June 29: Group C Winner vs. Group F Second Place — NRG Stadium, Houston (1 p.m. ET)

Round of 16

July 4: TBD vs. TBD – NRG Stadium, Houston (1 p.m. ET)