FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Matches in Monterrey: Start Times, Dates, Locations
Updated Dec. 8, 2025 3:46 a.m. ET
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States this upcoming summer, but which games are going to be played in Monterrey?
Here is everything we know about the four World Cup matches in Monterrey, including dates, start times and locations:
World Cup Games in Monterrey (4 Matches)
Group Stage
- June 14: Tunisia vs. UEFA playoff winner B (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, Albania) — Estadio BBVA, Monterrey (10 p.m. ET)
- June 20: Tunisia vs. Japan - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey (12 a.m. ET)
- June 24: South Korea vs. South Africa — Estadio BBVA, Monterrey (9 p.m. ET)
Round of 32
- Group F Winner vs Group C Winner — Estadio BBVA, Monterrey (9:00 p.m. ET)
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2026 World Cup Draw: How to Watch? How Does It Work? What Are Pots?
Is Lionel Messi Returning to Barcelona In January? Deco Addresses Loan Rumors
2026 World Cup Draw: Schedule, How to Watch
-
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Heidi Klum, Kevin Hart to Co-Host Star-Studded Event
2026 World Cup Draw: What Are Pots?
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
-
Rebecca Lowe Joins FOX Sports as FIFA World Cup 2026 Host
USA Pre-World Cup Friendlies: Belgium, Ronaldo's Portugal, Germany
Must Be '100%': Neymar, Vinicius Get Warning About Brazil's 2026 World Cup Squad
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
2026 World Cup Draw: How to Watch? How Does It Work? What Are Pots?
Is Lionel Messi Returning to Barcelona In January? Deco Addresses Loan Rumors
2026 World Cup Draw: Schedule, How to Watch
-
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Heidi Klum, Kevin Hart to Co-Host Star-Studded Event
2026 World Cup Draw: What Are Pots?
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
-
Rebecca Lowe Joins FOX Sports as FIFA World Cup 2026 Host
USA Pre-World Cup Friendlies: Belgium, Ronaldo's Portugal, Germany
Must Be '100%': Neymar, Vinicius Get Warning About Brazil's 2026 World Cup Squad
Item 1 of 3