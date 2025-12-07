2026 World Cup Matches in Monterrey: Start Times, Dates, Locations

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States this upcoming summer, but which games are going to be played in Monterrey?

Here is everything we know about the four World Cup matches in Monterrey, including dates, start times and locations:

World Cup Games in Monterrey (4 Matches)

Group Stage

Round of 32

Group F Winner vs Group C Winner — Estadio BBVA, Monterrey (9:00 p.m. ET)