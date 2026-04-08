Mexico Legend Javier Hernández Joins FOX Sports For 2026 FIFA World Cup

Mexico's all-time leading scorer is joining FOX Sports for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Javier Hernández, who scored a record 52 goals in 109 appearances for Mexico, will make his broadcast debut with FOX Sports this summer as his beloved El Tri co-hosts the World Cup with Canada and the United States.

"When the opportunity came to join a great company like FOX Sports and cover the FIFA World Cup this summer, it was a no-brainer," Hernández said. "I’m a rookie, so I expect to have fun as an analyst and learn, but really I just want to share my perspective on how I see the beautiful game and sport that I’ve been playing my entire life with fans watching at home."

Hernández played in three World Cups during his legendary 10-year international career. He made his World Cup debut in 2010, less than a year after his senior national team debut, and notably scored goals against France in the group stage and Argentina in the Round of 16. He ended his World Cup career with four goals in three editions of the tournament, which is tied for Mexico's all-time record.

Hernández was also a global phenomenon at the club level, securing a groundbreaking transfer from Chivas de Guadalajara to Manchester United in 2010. He went on to score 37 goals in 103 appearances for United and lifted the Premier League title twice with the Red Devils. His career in Europe came to an end in 2020, when he joined Major League Soccer and signed with the LA Galaxy.

Hernández will be the latest soccer great to join FOX Sports for the World Cup. In March, global icon Zlatan Ibrahimović announced he will join as an analyst for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. France legend and World Cup winner Thierry Henry , who made his FOX Sports debut at the FIFA World Cup draw in December, will also be part of the network's broadcast crew this summer.

Award-winning presenter and celebrated broadcaster Rebecca Lowe will make her FOX Sports debut this summer as one of the network’s hosts for FIFA World Cup.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

From June 11 through July 19, 2026, FOX Sports presents its largest World Cup production and broadcast slate to date featuring all 104 matches live across FOX (69) and FS1 (35) with every match live-streaming on FOX One and the FOX Sports App.