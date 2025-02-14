National Football League What were the 10 best Jameis Winston moments of Super Bowl week? Updated Feb. 14, 2025 6:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jameis Winston has signed off as a correspondent for FOX Sports.

The veteran quarterback joined FOX Sports for Super Bowl week ahead of Super Bowl LIX, providing several viral moments in the streets and other areas in New Orleans prior to Philadelphia's win over Kansas City.

Let's take a look at which 10 Winston moments were the very best.

Top 10 Jameis Winston moments of Super Bowl week

10. Playing flag football at a local high school

As Winston isn't under contract for the 2025 season, he got a taste of a job outside of football. He was a substitute gym teacher for a day at St. Augustine in New Orleans, playing quarterback for each team in a game of flag football.

Winston offered some blunt comments to some of the kids.

"These are not volleyball tryouts," Winston told one kid after he dropped a pass.

"Justin, I'm about to put you in timeout," Winston said to another kid after he ran the wrong route.

As some mistakes continued, Winston asked a kid to do 10 push-ups for him, but he also shared some laughs when he did planks with the students.

"The real reason why I wanted to do planks was because I've got gas," Winston said. "I don't wanna fart."

There was some continued sloppy play, causing Winston to be brutally honest with the kids one last time.

"One of the most important things in life is reflection," Winston began. "Unfortunately, this game we just played is something I won't be able to reflect on because it was that bad. But there's going to be way worse things that happen in y'alls life than that. I hope not because it can't get worse than that."

Still, Winston gave the students some kind advice at the end. "If you learn anything, [have] unwavering faith," he said. "That will allow you to overcome anything. Faith is the belief in things that are unseen, but hope for."

9. Winning Most Viral Player of the Year on 'The Facility'

Winston had a memorable year at the mic. In a postgame interview after leading Cleveland to an upset win over Baltimore, Winston quoted Eminem's "Lose Yourself," relating it to how he got another shot at starting. Ahead of the Browns' win over Pittsburgh, he shared how much of a blessing it was to potentially play in snow. He also asked "the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes" following a loss.

As Winston added to his list of memorable quotes in 2024, "The Facility" awarded him Most Viral Player of the Year.

"I'm so happy and grateful, man. I got a chance to win this," he said, pretending to cry. "You don't understand how much this means to me." When Winston was asked if he was going to place the massive trophy next to his Heisman, he replied that "it's not going to last" long because his sons will likely use it as a hanger.

8. Trying to sing and play an instrument at a Jazz club

As he was in the New Orleans spirit, Winston performed at Maison in the French Quarter. First, Winston took a cowbell and performed alongside Smoking Time Jazz Club while asking members of the band questions.

"I know you don't want to toot your own horn, but play that trumpet," Winston told the trumpeter.

Eventually, Winston took the mic and began singing.

"I love the way that this music swings," Winston sang, hitting several high notes and extending the pronunciations of many words. "I feel the blues of the poet. Mark Twain, Louis Armstrong, strong call, tips are recommended. Please don't be offended. We all have a job (except for me). That's why I'm with FOX. I lost my voice yesterday. That's why I'm in Maison singing today. Can you feel it? Can you see it? We offer CashApp and Venmo. Where the dollaz? Make them harder. We need money, because rent is due on the first."

His performance was so intense that he was profusely sweating by the end, overpowering his raspy voice.

7. Attempting to board a yacht

In the middle of recording a hit outside the Atrium, something caught Winston's eye.

"Oh my gosh, whose boat is that?" he asked.

The quarterback approached the yatch, asking those who walked by if they happened to own it or what they would do if they were on it. One of the people he ran into was Lions offensive tackle Dan Skipper, who Winston sensed was "somebody's left tackle" but mistakenly identified him as Nate Solder. Winston also crossed paths with Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr., who told him that Winston could probably convince someone to think that it was his boat.

Eventually, Winston got into a back-and-forth with a crew member of the super yacht. He learned that the boat belonged to Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shah Khan, quipping that he would try out for him on the boat.

"We don't really want to get on the boat," Winston said with a laugh. "We want to own the yacht."

6. Crashing the pedicab

Winston gave a try at driving a pedicab during Super Bowl week, but it didn't go well. He lost control of his carriage and knew something bad was going to happen.

"Oh Jesus, oh Jesus," Winston said as he lost control, crashing into another carriage. "I'm good! It's the handlebars!"

5. Catching and tossing crab legs from a Bourbon Street balcony

As Winston traveled around New Orleans throughout the week, he was on a balcony in the French Quarter at one point and interacted with fans on the street. He first threw a football to a fan who he said was a "Carson Wentz lookalike" before tossing W-shaped cookies while saying, "you get a W."

The highlight of Winston's time on the balcony, though, came when he was given some crab legs. "A crab leg, ladies and gentlemen," he said. "Yes! There's nothing better than this, oh my God. This is amazing!"

After eating one, Winston called on a fan wearing a New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski jersey to catch a crab leg from him. The fan reeled in the crab leg and spiked it.

4. Eating a "W" beignet at Café Du Monde

Upon learning Winston would appear at Cafe Du Monde for a beignet eating challenge, a chef at the famous restaurant opted to make a beignet in his honor. Winston ate a W beignet, spoofing his famous "Eat a W" speech from 2017. "I've ate a lot of Ws, but I don't think one has tasted as good as you," Winston told the beignet.

Winston then began to imitate a conversation with the beignet. "‘Hey Jameis, I've heard you've been eating a lot of me,'" Winston said as the beignet.

As for the competition, Winston defeated a handful of competitors by eating three beignets the quickest. In the middle of the competition, Winston took some of the powdered sugar and placed it under his eyes like eye black.

3. Searching for treasure at a pirate bar

Winston became a Buccaneer again during his time as a FOX Sports correspondent. He decided to hit up Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop, a pirate bar in New Orleans, to try and find some buried treasure.

Wearing a pirate hat, Winston first offered everyone a purple drink as a bartender. As he searched the bar, Winston wasn't deterred by anyone in the establishment. He turned down opportunities to take pictures with fans and nearly ran into some trouble when he spoke about the 300-year-old door to the women's bathroom, with a fan trolling him that her Eagles necklace was the treasure.

Winston also dropped some jokes. "What does a captain see in the toilet?" Winston asked. "A captain's log, argh."

There was also a baby inside the bar that Winston asked to see, but began crying once she was in his arms.

"I spent a long hard time for the buried treasure at Lafitte, the oldest bar in New Orleans," Winston said. "Then, I realized that the treasure was always within. There ya have it, people. Don't go looking for treasures. Just trust in yourself and look for you, wherever you want, within. I love you."

2. Saquon Barkley telling him to sign with the New York Giants and throwing "W" cookies

One of Winston's first assignments with FOX Sports was to ask players on the Chiefs and Eagles which team he should sign with next season as he's set to hit free agency. Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suggested that Winston should sign with their respective teams.

Barkley, however, had a former home of his in mind as a destination for Winston. "I think New York needs a quarterback right now," Barkley told Winston, before clarifying he meant the Giants.

"I'll give them a call," Winston responded.

Winston also tossed out W-shaped cookies to Chiefs and Eagles players at Opening Night. He ran into a couple of mishaps, though. Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins struggled to catch the "W" cookies from Winston, recording a few drops and possibly foreshadowing Sunday's game.

"C'mon, you know I catch all the Ws," Hopkins said before needing four tries to catch a cookie.

When Winston targeted Travis Kelce with his "W" cookies, he completed a pass on the first try. He tried to complete a second one, but his throw was off. "You know someone [is] always trying to intercept my stuff," Winston said as he looked around the Superdome.

1. A.J. Brown doing the Cha Cha Slide, per his suggestion

In addition to asking players which team he should sign with next, Winston also tossed out touchdown celebration ideas at Opening Night. Brown listened to Winston's idea and copied a part of it.

Following his touchdown in the second quarter, Brown did the Cha Cha Slide. Winston was instantly amused.

"A.J. Brown did my celebration," Winston said, pulling up his phone to show Kreischer.

"Are you serious?" Kreischer asked.

"Oh, he did it!" Winston said with a huge smile. "I told him to do that celebration!"

"That's so f------ badass," Kreischer responded.

