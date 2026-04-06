National Football League
Giants Star DT Dexter Lawrence Reportedly Asks for Trade Amid Team's Busy Offseason
National Football League

Giants Star DT Dexter Lawrence Reportedly Asks for Trade Amid Team's Busy Offseason

Published Apr. 6, 2026 3:15 p.m. ET

Monday morning brought another major development in the New York Giants’ offseason overhaul. All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence has officially requested a trade, per ESPN, adding to the potential changes following John Harbaugh’s hiring.

Lawrence will reportedly participate in the organization’s offseason workout program beginning Tuesday. Contract talks between Lawrence and the organization have stalled over the past two offseasons regarding a long-term deal.

Many teams would presumably be interested in making a trade for Lawrence. The 28-year-old is a two-time All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons from 2022-24. 

However, Lawrence is coming off one of the least productive seasons in his seven-year career. He finished with half a sack, 31 total tackles, and an interception. That marks a significant drop from his 2024 season, when he recorded a career-high nine sacks.

Still, Lawrence has been a strong presence in New York's defensive interior as a pass rusher in the not-so-distant past. During his run of three straight Pro Bowls, Lawrence recorded 21 sacks and had two seasons in which he ranked in the top five among defensive tackles in pass rush win rate. But he hasn't recorded a full sack in his last 22 games with the organization, which is coming off back-to-back four-win seasons.

The drop in production has come alongside stalled contract talks, leaving questions about Lawrence’s long-term future with the organization. Lawrence is under contract through the end of the 2027 season, as he has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $87.5 million deal. That contract currently makes Lawrence the 11th-highest-paid defensive tackle on an annual basis at $22.5 million.

While the Giants were one of the more active teams in free agency, they didn't make any notable moves along the defensive line this offseason. Of course, they also have the likes of Abdul Carter, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux at edge rusher. 


 

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