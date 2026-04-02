Jim Harbaugh is 'Fired Up' by Mike McDaniel, who is 'Perfect' for Justin Herbert

PHOENIX — Jim Harbaugh is experiencing a change in thinking from his old-school approach to football with the addition of blingy Mike McDaniel as the Los Angeles Chargers' new offensive coordinator. But as their styles might clash, there's one thing that has helped bridge whatever gap might have existed between the two: their love of football.

Nearly three months into Harbaugh's new partnership with McDaniel, the Chargers' head coach said that working with the former Miami Dolphins' head coach has been "awesome with a capital A."

"He’s fun, energetic and likeable — prepared," Harbaugh told me when I met up with him at the NFL owners meeting this past week as we discussed his relationship with McDaniel. "When he talks, he earns your attention by being so good and so prepared. He’s a listener. And you go in there fired up because you know you’re going to get something good."

McDaniel, who was fired as the head coach of the Dolphins after four seasons in January, cut his teeth learning the game under innovative head coaches and offensive gurus Mike and Kyle Shanahan. After years of success in the NFL designing his own offense, McDaniel is now considered one of the best offensive minds in the game, with the Dolphins' offense being one of the best in the league during his first two seasons as head coach.

That's why McDaniel remained a hot commodity in the coaching market this offseason, even interviewing for multiple head coach vacancies despite a 15-19 record in his final two seasons in Miami. But as McDaniel had several options on where to go next in his coaching career, he chose Los Angeles, bringing a new and fresh approach for Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert.

Harbaugh and McDaniel spent time out of the office together shortly after the Chargers' new offensive coordinator was hired. They hit up a Los Angeles Lakers game together, as the unlikely pairing between the 62-year-old Harbaugh, known for wearing team-issued gear and khakis, and the 43-year-old McDanie, who prefers designer sneakers and $1,000 gold-rimmed sunglasses, has gotten off to a good start.

The move, though, will mark a change from Harbaugh's typical offensive approach. Harbaugh moved on from good friend and former Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman at the end of the 2025 season, which ended with Los Angeles scoring just three points in an opening-round playoff loss to the New England Patriots. Harbaugh opted to hire McDaniel because he believes he'll design an offense that better protects Herbert, giving him more of an opportunity to succeed.

Greg Roman (center) was fired after two seasons as the Chargers' offensive coordinator. Roman previously worked with Jim Harbaugh during his stints with Stanford and the 49ers. He also previously served as the Ravens' offensive coordinator when John Harbaugh was the head coach. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Expect fewer straight drop-backs and more screens and play-action passes to keep Herbert out of harm’s way. The Oregon product was sacked 54 times last season, which was one fewer than the league high, and suffered the most hits of any signal caller in the NFL last season.

It’s a Harbaugh offense, so of course the Bolts will run the football. Harbaugh called the McDaniel-Herbert duo a "perfect combination."

"I’m just excited about the ability of Justin and the ability of Mike McDaniel," Harbaugh told me. "The way those two think. The way they see football. It’s just such a good fit. And I’m excited to see that."

So, they see the game the same way, coach?

"They do," Harbaugh told me. "And they’re both kind of like that, football-wise and intellectually."

Along with a change in who’s leading the offense, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz focused on upgrading the talent along the offensive line. The Bolts are expected to get a healthy return of bookend offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt from season-ending leg injuries.

"We’re always going to try and help Justin," Hortiz said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. "And that’s throwing players at all positions to help the team. So, we’re going to attack the O-line. We’re going to attack the defense, the backs and tight ends — everything — even the wide outs.

"The more weapons and more players we can put around Justin, the better we protect Justin."

Justin Herbert was battered and bruised for much of the 2025 season. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Hortiz signed former Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz to a three-year, $30 million deal to serve as a veteran anchor of the offensive line. The Bolts also added interior offensive lineman Cole Strange in free agency. Strange played for McDaniel and will replace Mekhi Becton at right guard, who was released at the end of the season.

On top of that, the Chargers re-signed versatile offensive lineman Trevor Penning. The Chargers traded with New Orleans for the former first-round pick at the trade deadline last season. He’s penciled in at left guard. The Bolts also brought back swing tackle Trey Pipkins. They let starting left guard Zion Johnson walk in free agency.

"Biadasz coming in and Penning re-signed are run-game guys that fit more of what Harbaugh believes in up front and are plug-and-play starters," a longtime NFL scout told me. "Holdovers are mostly gone from the previous regime, except for Slater and Pipkins.

"It remains to be seen what influence McDaniel gets to have, but he brought Strange in. Also, adding a tight end [Charlie Kolar] means more running game and a fullback-oriented offense. Their cap space looks good. They’ll need a solid draft."

With the No. 22 overall pick, don’t be surprised if the Chargers draft another starting-caliber offensive lineman to help keep Herbert upright.

"Whatever system they’re in, they’ve got to be athletic," Harbaugh told me about his approach to adding offensive linemen. "They’ve got to be able to anchor on drop-backs in pass protection. There’s not a dramatic difference in body type. We’re just looking for tough guys who are athletic."

Harbaugh said McDaniel will be the straw that stirs the drink for the Bolts on offense. He continued to laud McDaniel’s football mind in our conversation, particularly his ability to dissect defenses and what they are trying to do to his offense. He also added that McDaniel sees Herbert the same way he sees the Chargers' star: a quarterback who can execute at the position better than anyone who has played the game.

Now, it’s up to McDaniel to get the most out of Herbert’s otherworldly ability.

"You don’t make a better candle – you make a light bulb," Harbaugh said. "And that kind of analogy makes sense to me when I think of the many meetings that we’ve had with Mike talking about offensive football."