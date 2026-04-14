2026 NFL Draft Rankings: Who Are the Top 10 Wide Receivers in This Year's Class?

If your favorite team is in need of a wide receiver ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, then you might be in luck. The talent at wide receiver is among the deepest at any position in this year's class.

That's evident when you look at my top 150 prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft list. I've got 21 wide receivers in the top 150, including seven in the top 64 and five in the top 32.

So, which wide receivers are truly the best of the best in the 2026 NFL Draft? Here's a closer look at who I believe the top wide receivers in this year's draft class are.

10. Josh Cameron, Baylor

Can Baylor's Josh Cameron be a potential middle-round steal? (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

While Cameron is a couple inches taller, it is easy to see some shades of Deebo Samuel in the Baylor product's game, as both are essentially running backs in a receiver’s body, bullying opponents with their long arms, strong hands and ultra-physical style.

9. Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Zachariah Branch has been one of the most electrifying playmakers in college football in recent years, making plays at wide receiver and as a returner. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Branch is likely going to generate some Tyreek Hill comparisons during the pre-draft process, powered by the 4.35 speed he demonstrated at the Combine. Like Hill, Branch is at his best as a vertical threat or in the quick game, offering the kind of instant spark to a passing attack that only elite speed can provide.

8. Antonio Williams, Clemson

Antonio Williams has a knack for finding the end zone. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

With 25 combined touchdowns (21 as a pass-catcher, two as a runner, two as a passer) in 43 career games at Clemson, Williams has a proven big-play knack, showing impressive spatial awareness, body control and soft hands to make difficult plays look routine.

7. Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

Chris Brazzell II might be one of the most physically imposing wide receivers in this year's draft. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Brazzell reminds me a lot of Bengals star Tee Higgins in size and style, towering over cornerbacks with an imposing 6-foot-4 frame. But it's his rare burst off the snap that separates him from most taller vertical threats.

6. Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Omar Cooper Jr. emerged as a top receiver in the country this past season while catching passes from Fernando Mendoza. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A talented pass-catcher in a running back’s body, Cooper is at his best out of the slot, where he can bully undersized nickel cornerbacks, generating consistent yardage after the catch.

5. Denzel Boston, Washington

Denzel Boston has been one of the top wide receivers in the Big Ten over the last couple of seasons. (Photo by Henry Rodenburg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The whole point of playing receiver is to catch touchdowns, and with 20 TDs over the past two seasons, Boston is the most prolific scorer of this year’s top wideouts. He should be able to continue this red zone mastery in the NFL, using his 6-foot-4, 209-pound frame, timing, body control and strong hands to win above the rim.

4. KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

KC Concecpcion was a versatile playmaker in his college career. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With 28 combined rushing and receiving scores in 38 career games at Texas A&M and North Carolina State, Concepcion is easily the top point producer of this year’s standout receiver class. Concepcion’s given name is Kevin, but KC is his preferred nickname and it better describes the silky-smooth athleticism he uses to consistently create space.

3. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Jordyn Tyson might be the most talented wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft, but there are some injury concerns. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Simply put, Tyson has the best tape of this year’s receiver crop. It isn’t often that receivers of his size, twitch and tracking skills come around. Tyson is a case of "buyer beware," however, as he has missed multiple games because of injuries in each of the past three seasons.

2. Makai Lemon, USC

Makai Lemon has een lauded for his field general-like ability as a wide receiver. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Lemon reminds me a lot of Golden Tate, a dynamic run-after-the-catch weapon who played 11 years in the NFL. Like the 5-foot-11, 197-pound Tate, Lemon is a difficult matchup for cornerbacks because of a compact, almost RB-like frame to go with dynamic speed and top-notch ball skills.

1. Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Carnell Tate might not have been the No. 1 wide receiver on Ohio State this past season, but he's the No. 1 wide receive on our 2026 draft list. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Receiver is one of the better positional groups of this year’s draft class, and Tate tops it because of his ability to win in multiple ways. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has excellent body control, hand-eye coordination and grit to pull in contested passes, and he’s surprisingly slippery as a route-runner with excellent tracking skills.



