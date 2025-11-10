2025 College Football Week 12 Buzz: Is Florida QB DJ Lagway's Starting Spot Safe?

College football news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around college football entering Week 12:

Florida sticking with QB Lagway despite Week 11 benching

Florida is sticking with struggling quarterback DJ Lagway for Saturday’s game at No. 6 Mississippi.

Interim coach Billy Gonzales said Lagway will take first-team repetitions in practice this week but added that "competition is great for everybody."

Gonzales benched Lagway at halftime of last week’s 38-7 debacle at Kentucky, replacing him with freshman Tramell Jones. Lagway completed 11 of 19 passes for 83 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Jones was 9-of-17 passing for 60 yards.

Gonzales used a Major League Baseball analogy to explain his rationale for the move.

"If a pitcher’s struggling in the major leagues, what do you do? You get the next guy in, right?" Gonzales said Monday. "It doesn’t mean that he’s not a great pitcher. Just means that wasn’t his day. For some reason or another, it wasn’t breaking. For some reason or another, he didn’t have the day that he wanted to have.

"I talked to him about that. I said, ‘So you’re a great player, but I’m not going to let somebody just continue to struggle. I wanted to bring you out and let you refocus, let you gather, let you learn, and hopefully it’s a learning experience. It’s going to make you better this week when we prepare for Ole Miss.’"

Lagway has thrown for 1,762 yards with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. He has eight TDs and all his picks since beating lower-division Long Island in the season opener.

Kansas State loses top tackler for rest of season

A left hand injury will sideline Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine for the remainder of the 2025 season, head coach Chris Klieman announced Monday.

The junior All-Big 12 linebacker finally opted for surgery rather than to continue playing through the pain. Romaine hurt his hand a couple of weeks ago and has been playing the last few games with a heavily wrapped hand.

In his nine games played this season, Romaine recorded 66 tackles, 0.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.