2026 NFL Draft: Ranking and Evaluating the Top 10 Quarterbacks

The 2026 NFL Draft lacks multiple QB1 candidates, but the league's desperation for franchise quarterbacks could lead to some early-round gambles. With a collection of wild cards in this draft, some of those gambles could pay off, with teams transforming a few hidden gems into starters down the road.

After taking some time to analyze the 2026 quarterback class, here are my top 10 prospects:

10. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

The 5-foot-10, 207-pound Pavia lacks the prototypical dimensions and tools to merit serious consideration as a QB1, but his production and big-game performance make him a worthwhile gamble as a late-round draft pick or undrafted free agent. The mobile playmaker puts immense pressure on the defense with his improvisational skills, leading to splash plays that will make him a fan favorite in the preseason.

Given how Pavia’s competitiveness transformed the Vanderbilt program, do not dismiss his chances of beating the odds as an outlier in the quarterback room.

Diego Pavia finished second in Heisman Trophy voting after leading the SEC with 29 touchdown passes and a 70.6 completion percentage last season. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

9. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Despite his individual and team struggles last season, Klubnik will get a chance to make amends in the NFL as a Day 3 prospect. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder has shown QB1 potential in the past (3,639 passing yards with 36 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2024), but he's coming off a disappointing campaign that leads to questions about his readiness for a starter’s role at the next level.

While his previous success, arm talent and athleticism will likely lead a team to roll the dice on his potential, the Clemson product must show more consistency to carve out a long-term role as a QB2.

8. Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Teams looking for a long-term QB2 candidate could value the three-year Illinois starter. Altmyer’s instincts, intelligence and awareness show in the way he manages the game like a seasoned field general. As a quick-rhythm passer with a keen understanding of the passing game, he excels at connecting the dots at intermediate range.

Considering the importance of operating the offense efficiently as a backup, Altmyer has a chance to make his mark as a Day 3 prospect.

Luke Altmyer led Illinois to 19 total wins the past two seasons, the most over a two-year period in school history. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

7. Cole Payton, North Dakota State

Despite the rugged lefty entering the league as a one-year starter, the football world is buzzing about his potential as a developmental prospect. Payton impressed scouts with his toughness and intangibles at the Senior Bowl, with the 6-foot-3, 233-pounder steadily improving throughout the practice week.

With his inexperience and inconsistency as a passer limiting his immediate impact, Payton should be on the radar for scouts as a Day 3 consideration with QB2/QB3 potential.

6. Taylen Green, Arkansas

As a dynamic athlete who shattered records at the NFL Scouting Combine, Green is an intriguing prospect for teams looking for a developmental quarterback to add to the roster. As a four-year starter at Boise State and Arkansas, the 6-foot-6, 227-pound dual-threat QB passed for 9,662 yards with 59 touchdowns and 35 interceptions, while also amassing 2,403 rushing yards and 35 scores.

Although his dazzling athleticism would make him a potential "slash" candidate (quarterback/wide receiver) as a pro, Green’s preference to only play quarterback could force coaches to weigh the pros and cons of taking on a QB with several fundamental flaws as a passer.

Taylen Green had the best athleticism score among all the quarterbacks at the 2026 NFL Combine. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

5. Drew Allar, Penn State

The maddeningly inconsistent passer possesses all the traits old-school coaches covet in a franchise quarterback. From his size (6-foot-5, 228 pounds) and arm talent to his intangibles and leadership skills, Allar is the traditional prototype at the position. While questions persist about his clutch performance, the Penn State product’s traits and tools could entice a team to make him a Day 2/Day 3 gamble.

4. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

The son of veteran NFL offensive wizard Doug Nussmeier, the LSU product plays the game like a 10-year veteran playing in slow motion. Although his slender frame (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) and a disappointing, injury-marred 2025 campaign have diminished his draft stock, Nussmeier flashes the kind of command that would make an offensive coordinator comfortable handing him the keys to the offense.

While Nussmeier's substandard measurements could ding his draft status, his high-quality play in 2024 — 4,052 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions — makes it easy to envision him thriving as a pro.

3. Carson Beck, Miami

Beck's toughness and tenacity make it easy for scouts to fall in love with his potential as a game manager-plus for a winning team. While his limitations as a passer (arm strength) could shrink the field for the offense, his winning pedigree from guiding championship-caliber teams at Miami and Georgia could help him lead a competitive squad to wins as a substitute QB1.

Given the recent success of experienced young quarterbacks, the 23-year-old Beck is an intriguing Day 2 prospect in the 2026 class.

Carson Beck played in 55 games in six college seasons with Georgia and Miami. In two of the past three, he led the FBS in completions and had a 72.4% completion percentage each year. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

[ 2026 NFL Draft Confidential: Unfiltered Scouting Takes On Top 5 QBs ]

2. Ty Simpson, Alabama

As an undersized quarterback with only 15 career starts on his résumé, the 6-foot-1, 211-pound Simpson is attempting to defy the odds as a potential first-round pick. Despite his flawless footwork and picture-perfect mechanics, the Alabama standout has not played enough to quickly transition into a QB1 role.

While teams with a veteran starter or "bridge" quarterback in place could patiently develop Simpson, the uncertainty over his NFL readiness makes him the biggest boom-or-bust prospect on the list.

[Inside Ty Simpson’s Rise from Alabama Backup to Likely First-Round Pick]

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The presumptive No. 1 overall pick impressed evaluators with his toughness, intangibles and clutch performance as the leader of the national champs. With Mendoza also displaying pinpoint accuracy on intermediate and vertical throws, the playbook is wide open for a play designer building around the Heisman Trophy winner’s talents.

Although some scouts will suggest his skills do not match up with previous No. 1 overall picks, Mendoza’s intangibles and intelligence separate him from the rest of the class.