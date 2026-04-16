Where Every 2026 UFL Star Played In College, Who Headlines Each Roster
It's more than likely that at some point this UFL season, you've been watching a game and found yourself wondering, "He seems familiar — how do I know him?" Don't worry because I'm here to help.
There are a ton of familiar faces in the UFL this season, and this seemed like the perfect time to look back at where each UFL player went to college.
With that in mind, I've rounded up which school every active UFL player went to and highlighted two stars from each team that you're sure to remember the most from their college days.
Let's get to it!
Birmingham Stallions
Matt Corral (#2, QB) – Ole Miss
(Photo by Maria Lysaker/UFL/Getty Images)
Corral is exceptional when he sets his feet and fires. This was evident throughout his collegiate career. In 2022, Corral led Ole Miss to the Sugar Bowl in his last season with the Rebels, and he was instrumental in Ole Miss finishing with a 10-2 record that helped catapult the program into one that would make the College Football Playoff for the first time in 2025. At Ole Miss, he was a gifted playmaker with a great ability to throw to open receivers. He had a unique skill set that allowed him to control the line of scrimmage — getting into and out of any play he wanted.
A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Corral was forced to miss his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers due to a Lisfranc fracture in his foot and never earned a chance to play significant professional football until his signing with the Stallions.
Justyn Ross (#13, WR) – Clemson
(Photo by Maria Lysaker/UFL/Getty Images)
Ross, a starter as a true freshman, was excellent at Clemson, accounting for 1,000-plus yards on just 46 catches in his first season with the Tigers. His elite size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) and strong route-running ability made him an easy target for any quarterback. After a strong sophomore season, he was diagnosed with Klippel-Feil syndrome, a rare congenital condition that required surgery to correct how some of his bones in his back and neck were fused. After taking a medical redshirt year in 2020, he returned to Clemson in 2021 before going undrafted in 2022.
Still, Ross earned a chance with the Kansas City Chiefs and became a member of two Super Bowl-winning teams. He's one of just a handful of players with a CFP national championship (2019) and two Super Bowl rings (2022, 2023).
- Hudson Clark (#14, S) – Arkansas
- Lukas Denis (#23, FS) – Boston College
- Ricky Correia (#91, DT) – California
- Deon Cain (#8, WR) – Clemson
- Jackson Carman (#79, T) – Clemson
- Mario Goodrich (#16, CB) – Clemson
- Lance Boykin (#3, CB) – Coastal Carolina
- Laviska Shenault Jr. (#1, RB) – Colorado
- Noah Henderson (#69, T) – East Carolina
- Tae Crowder (#20, LB) – Georgia
- Ryan Langan (#27, LS) – Georgia Southern
- Tyler Davis (#84, TE) – Georgia Tech
- Donovan Smith (#18, QB) – Houston
- Noah Johnson (#53, C) – Kansas State
- T.J. Carter (#96, DE) – Kentucky
- Tyrion Davis-Price (#9, RB) – LSU
- Steven Gilmore (#22, CB) – Marshall
- Anthony McFarland Jr. (#5, RB) – Maryland
- Davion Ross (#29, CB) – Memphis
- Kobe Jones (#52, LB) – Mississippi State
- Jordan Thomas (#81, TE) – Mississippi State
- Zack Johnson (#68, G) – North Dakota State
- DaRon Gilbert (#43, LB) – Northern Illinois
- Izayah Green-May (#50, OLB) – Northern Illinois
- Amani Bledsoe (#95, DE) – Oklahoma
- Tre Norwood (#21, FS) – Oklahoma
- Andrew Raym (#60, C) – Oklahoma
- Tyrese Robinson (#62, G) – Oklahoma
- Perrion Winfrey (#88, DT) – Oklahoma
- Mason Brooks (#75, T) – Ole Miss
- Snoop Conner (#24, RB) – Ole Miss
- Isaac Ukwu (#99, DE) – Ole Miss
- Ryan "Bump" Cooper (#25, CB) – Oregon State
- Olakunle Fatukasi (#33, OLB) – Rutgers
- Shaquan Loyal (#6, CB) – Rutgers
- Michael Hiers (#7, QB) – Samford
- Kyahva Tezino (#31, LB) – San Diego State
- Armani Taylor-Prioleau (#73, T) – South Carolina State
- Jabre Barber (#80, WR) – Texas A&M
- Jonathan Garibay (#46, K) – Texas Tech
- Dyontae Johnson (#54, OLB) – Toledo
- Marlon Williams (#17, WR) – UCF
- Colby Wadman (#15, P) – UC Davis
- Alex Cook (#30, S) – Washington
- Jaydon Mickens (#12, WR) – Washington
- John Ross (#0, WR) – Washington
- Daewood Davis (#11, WR) – Western Kentucky
- Taylor Elgersma (#19, QB) – Wilfrid Laurier (CAN)
- JoJo Tillery (#4, FS) – Wofford
Columbus Aviators
Jalan McClendon (#8, QB) – Baylor
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/UFL/Getty Images)
McClendon is the reason NFL star Jakobi Meyers plays wide receiver at all. After McClendon redshirted behind NFL veteran Jacoby Brissett at NC State, a three-way quarterback battle ensued between him, Meyers and Ryan Finley in 2016. Finley eventually won the starting job, but McClendon separated himself from Meyers so definitively that Meyers switched to playing wide receiver full-time. McClendon still fought his way onto the field in 10 games for the Wolfpack that season.
As a graduate transfer, he entered the portal and moved on to Baylor, where he split playing time with signal-caller Charlie Brewer. Now, McClendon and his tantalizing arm talent make him the UFL's best dual-threat QB.
Antwane Wells (#6, WR) – Ole Miss
(Photo by Dustin Markland/UFL/Getty Images)
"Juice" Wells is an absolute hammer at wideout with a constitution and resolve honed at Fork Union Military Academy. He had days of rucking 20-pound crates of munitions for two hours in full military dress before he ever arrived at South Carolina — just like Eddie George, Vinny Testaverde, Michael Thomas, Plaxico Burress and Cardale Jones. Wells left Fork Union — an institution that has produced 14 first-round NFL picks — with a tattoo of Psalm 23:4 inked on his arm, fearing no evil.
Wells, a prototypical rocked-up possession receiver, has the ability to shirk opposing corners and make contested catches against tight coverage. Two years with James Madison left Wells ranked No. 3 all-time in school history for receiving touchdowns (21) and in the top 10 in career receiving yards (1,853) and catches (116). In 2021, he caught 83 passes for a JMU record 1,250 yards with 15 touchdowns. He was an FCS All-American before he ever got the chance to show out at the Power 4 level with South Carolina. He became a first-time All-SEC selection in 2022 and finished his collegiate career at Ole Miss.
- Cohl Cabral (#69, C) – Arizona State
- Smoke Monday (#21, S) – Auburn
- Henry Black (#33, S) – Baylor
- Aaron Monteiro (#67, G) – Boston College
- Ryan Coe (#40, K) – California
- Noah Dawkins (#10, LB) – Citadel
- Devin Ross (#0, WR) – Colorado
- Kedrick Whitehead Jr. (#32, CB) – Delaware
- Gunnar Oakes (#84, TE) – Eastern Michigan
- Akeem Dent (#15, S) – Florida State
- Cam McDonald (#87, TE) – Florida State
- Jailin Walker (#57, LB) – Indiana
- Rashard Davis (#14, WR) – James Madison
- D.J. Miller Jr. (#3, CB) – Kent State
- Storey Jackson (#20, LB) – Liberty
- Quashon Fuller (#25, DE) – Maryland
- Roc Taylor (#18, WR) – Memphis
- Brad Robbins (#83, P) – Michigan
- Kenny Willekes (#48, DE) – Michigan State
- Chuck Filiaga (#77, OL) – Minnesota
- Tre'Von Jones (#22, CB) – Minnesota
- Keke Chism (#3, WR) – Missouri
- Walter Palmore (#99, DT) – Missouri
- Matt Farniok (#71, G) – Nebraska
- Toa Taua (#35, RB) – Nevada
- Alize Mack (#88, TE) – Notre Dame
- Jerron Cage (#97, DL) – Ohio State
- Tay Martin (#81, WR) – Oklahoma State
- Xavier Benson (#30, LB) – Oklahoma State
- Aidan Sayin (#12, QB) – Penn
- John Lovett (#5, RB) – Penn State
- Jalen Morton (#2, QB) – Prairie View A&M
- Kyree Woods (#28, CB) – San Diego State
- Nehemiah Shelton (#23, CB) – San Jose State
- O'Donnell Fortune (#13, CB) – South Carolina
- Cam Smith (#9, CB) – South Carolina
- Zaquandre White (#4, RB) – South Carolina
- Bless Harris (#58, T) – TCU
- Wisdom Quarshie (#65, G) – Temple
- Caeveon Patton (#96, DE) – Texas State
- Patrick Jenkins (#98, NT) – Tulane
- Adam Plant Jr. (#52, DE) – UNLV
- Fred Thompkins (#11, LB) – UNLV
- Jaylon Moore (#7, WR) – UT Martin
- Payton Bunch (#50, LS) – Virginia
- Chris Glaser (#64, G) – Virginia
- Ryan Nelson (#75, T) – Virginia
- Ron Stone Jr. (#56, DE) – Washington State
- Easop Winston Jr. (#85, WR) – Washington State
- Tony Fields II (#1, LB) – West Virginia
- Michael Lawson (#41, CB) – Western Illinois
Dallas Renegades
Austin Reed (#16, QB) – Western Kentucky
(Photo by Gunnar Word/UFL/Getty Images)
In his first year as a full-time starter, Reed led West Florida to a win in the 2019 NCAA Division II championship game on the strength of a season that consisted of 4,084 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions. At the advent of NIL (name, image and likeness), he transferred to Western Kentucky, where he commenced cooking FBS defenses like Wagyu on a charcoal grill — smoking ‘em. In his first season as a starter for the Hilltoppers, he threw for more yards (4,744) than any other FBS quarterback. At WKU, Reed threw for 8,084 yards and 71 touchdowns with 22 interceptions and also rushed for 324 yards and 12 touchdowns.
He's a gun-slinging, aerial-attacking, see-it, read-it, send-it-for-six, pocket-present field general. If Reed is running your offense, you're going to score. That's why he's leading the UFL in both passing yards and scores by a landslide.
Tyler Vaughns (#1, WR) – USC
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/UFL/Getty Images)
Vaughns showed himself to be a complete receiver in college football between 2017 and 2019 when he caught at least 57 passes for at least 674 yards with at least six touchdowns across those three years. His route-running is exceptional. His ability to read coverage pre- and post-snap is as good as any quarterback he has played with.
Vaughns is a route-tree perfectionist who is going to find the open space in the secondary, make himself a big target for his quarterback and reel in any ball within his radius. That's why he's leading the UFL in both receiving yards and scores after three weeks.
St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Dallas Renegades Highlights 🏈 UFL on FOX
- Lorenzo Lingard (#28, RB) – Akron
- Steven Jones Jr. (#6, CB) – Appalachian State
- Curtis Hodges (#8, TE) – Arizona State
- T.J. Franklin (#96, DE) – Baylor
- Siaki Ika (#63, NT) – Baylor
- Denzel Mims (#11, WR) – Baylor
- Sam Tecklenburg (#71, OL) – Baylor
- Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (#73, T) – Clemson
- Eyabi Okie-Anoma (#47, DE) – Charlotte
- Luis Perez (#12, QB) – East Texas A&M
- Josiah Ezirim (#74, T) – Eastern Kentucky
- Willie Taylor III (#50, OLB) – Eastern Kentucky
- Kalen DeLoach (#19, LB) – Florida State
- Alex Akingbulu (#75, T) – Fresno State
- Seth Green (#87, TE) – Houston
- Greg Ward (#84, WR) – Houston
- Darrius Moragne (#92, DT) – Kansas
- Mike Novitsky (#60, C) – Kansas
- Dae Dae Hunter (#0, RB) – Liberty
- Qwynnterrio Cole (#3, S) – Louisville
- Tashawn Bower (#4, DE) – LSU
- Taco Charlton (#33, OLB) – Michigan
- Andrew Dowell (#51, OLB) – Michigan State
- Tra Fluellen (#26, S) – Middle Tennessee
- Brendan Hall (#93, P) – Montana State
- Bobby Price (#27, CB) – Norfolk State
- Luke Lehnen (#10, QB) – North Central
- Emmanuel Butler (#17, WR) – Northern Arizona
- Antwuan Jackson Jr. (#52, DT) – Ohio State
- Shaun Wade (#24, CB) – Ohio State
- Drake Stoops (#13, WR) – Oklahoma
- Marcus Minor (#65, G) – Pittsburgh
- J.T. Tyler (#32, OLB) – Princeton
- DaMarcus Mitchell (#95, DT) – Purdue
- Donald Payne (#18, LB) – Stetson
- Antonio Ortiz (#49, LS) – TCU
- Keaton Sutherland (#78, G) – Texas A&M
- Baylor Cupp (#82, TE) – Texas Tech
- Raiqwon O'Neal (#79, T) – UCLA
- Ellis Merriweather (#35, RB) – UMass
- Te'Rai Powell (#21, S) – UMass
- Domenique Davis (#69, DT) – UNC-Pembroke
- Deontay Burnett (#2, WR) – USC
- Ajene Harris (#5, CB) – USC
- Chris Steele (#22, CB) – USC
- Kevin Strong Jr. (#77, DT) – UTSA
- Armani Marsh (#25, CB) – Washington State
- Colton Theaker (#45, K) – Washington State
DC Defenders
Jordan Ta'amu (#10, QB) – Ole Miss
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/UFL/Getty Images)
Ta’amu turned heads in 2017 after becoming Ole Miss' starter with five games left to play following an injury to Shea Patterson. When Ta’amu finished those five games with 1,682 passing yards, 15 total touchdowns, just four interceptions and a display of mobility that mocked up some defenders, Patterson elected to transfer to Michigan.
In 2018, Ta’amu put up 4,260 total yards with 25 scores and just six picks for the Rebels. Simply put, Ta’amu is a dual-threat, read-and-react signal-caller. He finished that season ranked second in passing yards (3,918) behind Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, who played three more games than Ta’amu and led the Crimson Tide to a national championship win.
Gareon Conley (#0, CB) – Ohio State
(Photo by Greg Fiume/UFL/Getty Images)
Conley earned a starting job as a redshirt freshman at Ohio State, playing in all 15 games on the Buckeyes' 2014 national title team. After two years, he was so good that he elected to enter the NFL Draft early and was rewarded as a first-round selection by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2017. The first interception of his pro career was a 36-yard pick-six of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Every ball you throw near Conley — a pure ball hawk with a 4.44 40-yard dash speed — is a 50-50 ball, and odds are he's going to get his hands on it for the deflection or interception.
- Xazavian Valladay (#24, RB) – Arizona State
- Seth Williams (#11, WR) – Auburn
- Mike DiLiello (#12, QB) – Austin Peay
- Abram Smith (#4, RB) – Baylor
- Trae Barry (#80, TE) – Boston College
- Devonnsha Maxwell (#95, DT) – Chattanooga
- Cornell Powell (#14, WR) – Clemson
- Deon Jackson (#25, RB) – Duke
- Deandre Baker (#2, CB) – Georgia
- Dennis Johnson (#91, NT) – Grand Valley State
- Deontay Anderson (#9, S) – Houston
- Derek Parish (#8, DE) – Houston
- Trey Wedig (#75, T) – Indiana
- Sam Kidd (#26, S) – James Madison
- Mason Fairchild (#84, TE) – Kansas
- Ekow Boye-Doe (#28, CB) – Kansas State
- Matt McCrane (#16, K) – Kansas State
- Briley Moore (#88, TE) – Kansas State
- Durrell Johnson (#5, OLB) – Liberty
- Kai Gray (#17, CB) – Lincoln (PA)
- Ferrod Gardner (#6, LB) – Louisiana
- Micah Baskerville (#44, LB) – LSU
- Johari Branch (#56, G) – Maryland
- Jaelyn Duncan (#71, T) – Maryland
- Yasir Durant (#70, T) – Missouri
- Michael Maietti (#51, C) – Missouri
- Ty Scott (#19, WR) – Missouri State
- Michael Tarquin (#72, T) – Oklahoma
- Spencer Sanders (#18, QB) – Oklahoma State
- Braylon Sanders (#3, WR) – Ole Miss
- Casey Rogers (#98, DT) – Oregon
- Curtis Jacobs (#23, LB) – Penn State
- Brandon Smith (#40, LB) – Penn State
- Gabe Taylor (#21, CB) – Rice
- Derick Roberson (#50, DE) – Sam Houston
- Joe Wallace (#7, DT) – Sam Houston
- Tykeem Doss (#79, G) – Southern Miss
- Paxton Brooks (#47, P) – Tennessee
- Bryce Thompson (#1, CB) – Tennessee
- Keke Coutee (#15, WR) – Texas Tech
- Erik Ezukanma (#13, WR) – Texas Tech
- Brian Abraham (#45, OLB) – University at Albany
- Azizi Hearn (#20, CB) – UCLA
- Macklin Ayers (#48, MLB) – UMASS
- Ben Bresnahan (#87, TE) – Vanderbilt
- Steven Losoya III (#68, G) – Vanderbilt
- Willie Drew Jr. (#22, CB) – Virginia State
- Boogie Basham (#90, DE) – Wake Forest
Houston Gamblers
Taulia Tagovailoa (#7, QB) – Maryland
(Photo by Tim Warner/UFL/Getty Images)
No one has thrown for more yards in Maryland or Big Ten history than Tagovailoa, the younger brother of NFL veteran Tua Tagovailoa. He led the Terrapins to their first winning season since 2014 and first bowl berth since 2016, while breaking school records for completions (328), passing yards (3,860) and passing touchdowns (26) in a single season. In all, Taulia left Maryland with 32 school records. He is proven elite in a scheme that fits his greatest ability: precise, accurate passing.
Rashard Lawrence (#90, DE) – LSU
(Photo by Mitchell Layton/UFL/Getty Images)
Lawrence is a former All-SEC selection and was a defensive line stalwart on the 2019 LSU national title team. In the 2018 season, he muscled 54 tackles and four sacks, en route to earning Fiesta Bowl MVP honors for his two-sack performance. Do you remember the 6-foot-2, 300-plus-pound "Uncle Phil" lookalike who shucked another 300-pound man and then boa-constrictor-swallowed and sacked Lamar Jackson in Jackson's 2016 Heisman season? That's Lawrence. That's what he does.
- Christopher Allen (#2, DE) – Alabama
- Kirk Merritt (#22, RB) – Arkansas State
- Kellen Diesch (#74, T) – Arizona State
- Eugene Asante (#19, LB) – Auburn
- Justin Hall (#11, WR) – Ball State
- Jack Kramer (#65, C) – Bowling Green
- Kenny Dyson (#55, DE) – Bryant
- Lujuan Winningham (#9, WR) – Central Arkansas
- Jerrod Clark (#99, NT) – Coastal Carolina
- Nolan Henderson (#15, QB) – Delaware
- Marcus Yarns (#21, RB) – Delaware
- Carlton Johnson (#37, CB) – Fresno State
- Jalen Moreno-Cropper (#17, WR) – Fresno State
- Cam Sutton (#89, TE) – Fresno State
- Jalen White (#32, RB) – Georgia Southern
- Charlie Thomas III (#5, LB) – Georgia Tech
- Hunter Dekkers (#8, QB) – Iowa Western
- Lonnie Phelps (#47, DE) – Kansas
- Eli Walker (#26, S) – Kansas State
- Nico Bolden (#24, S) – Kent State
- Gareth Warren (#77, G) – Lindenwood
- Major Burns (#18, S) – LSU
- Jontre Kirklin (#13, WR) – LSU
- Kary Vincent Jr. (#0, CB) – LSU
- Gottlieb Ayedze (#79, T) – Maryland
- Glendon Miller (#25, S) – Maryland
- Jah Joyner (#59, DE) – Minnesota
- Marcus Major (#34, RB) – Minnesota
- Geor'Quarius Spivey (#85, TE) – Mississippi State
- Quinton Newsome (#6, CB) – Nebraska
- Marco Ortiz (#45, LS) – Nebraska
- Roman Parodie (#4, CB) – Ohio
- Armani Rogers (#88, TE) – Ohio
- Damon Arnette (#1, CB) – Ohio State
- Israel Antwine (#95, DT) – Oklahoma State
- Victor Curne (#64, G) – Ole Miss
- John Campbell Jr. (#71, OT) – Tennessee
- Anthony Hines III (#57, LB) – Texas A&M
- B.J. Mayes (#14, CB) – Texas A&M
- Mike Rivers (#44, P) – Troy
- Lawrence Keys III (#3, WR) – Tulane
- Marvin Moody Jr. (#28, LB) – Tulane
- Kyon Barrs (#72, NT) – USC
- Jalen McKenzie (#70, OT) – USC
- Kai Locksley (#10, WR) – UTEP
- Malik Fisher (#92, DE) – Villanova
- Tedi Kushi (#73, T) – Western Michigan
- John Hoyland (#46, K) – Wyoming
Louisville Kings
Benny Snell (#26, RB) – Kentucky
(Photo by Dylan Buell/UFL/Getty Images)
At Kentucky, Snell finished every season he played with at least 1,091 rush yards, 13 scores and 186 rushes. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry for his entire career — and he could break you off a lil’ sumtin-sumtin with long runs. A bell-cow back, the run-game follows Snell. If the O-line blocked it up, Snell ran through it and then made linebackers and secondary players feel too small, too light and too slow.
Jason Bean (#5, QB) – Kansas
(Photo by Maria Lysaker/UFL/Getty Images)
In 2021, Bean threw for a Big 12 postseason record six touchdowns — along with 449 yards — in a raucous 49-36 win for Kansas over UNLV. He flashed elite moments like that throughout his collegiate career but never played more than 10 games, never completed more than 64% of his passes and never threw for more than 2,130 yards and 18 touchdowns in a single season. When he's accurate, though, he throws one of the purest deep balls I've ever seen. His ability to tuck it and run out of sacks is one of the biggest reasons why he's a guy you want behind center.
- Antonio Grier Jr. (#54, LB) – Arkansas
- Jordan Silver (#48, LS) – Arkansas
- Jonathan Adams (#9, WR) – Arkansas State
- Xavier Carlton (#99, DE) – California
- Chandler Rogers (#4, QB) – California
- Zach Davidson (#84, TE) – Central Missouri
- Daniel Grzesiak (#44, DE) – Cincinnati
- James Tunstall (#71, T) – Cincinnati
- Isaiah Winstead (#11, WR) – East Carolina
- Trey Dean III (#25, S) – Florida
- N'Kosi Perry (#13, QB) – Florida Atlantic
- Tre' McKitty (#87, TE) – Georgia
- Ian Wheeler (#33, RB) – Howard
- Earl Bostick Jr. (#68, T) – Kansas
- Jereme Robinson (#90, DE) – Kansas
- Travis Bell (#98, DT) – Kennesaw State
- Eric Garror (#7, CB) – Louisiana
- Tyler Hudson (#82, WR) – Louisville
- Willie Tyler III (#55, OL) – Louisville
- Mekhi Garner (#8, CB) – LSU
- Kaden Prather (#10, WR) – Maryland
- Jaylon Allen (#22, OLB) – Memphis
- Quindell Johnson (S) – Memphis
- Cameron Dantzler (#3, CB) – Mississippi State
- Teldrick Ross (#23, CB) – Middle Tennessee
- Jaden Shirden (#20, RB) – Monmouth
- Nash Jensen (#66, G) – North Dakota State
- Nick Kubitz (#36, LB) – North Dakota State
- R.J. Oben (#94, DE) – Notre Dame
- Steele Chambers (#42, LB) – Ohio State
- LaRon Stokes (DE) – Oklahoma
- Tanner Brown (#49, K) – Oklahoma State
- Mac Brown (#19, P) – Ole Miss
- Deantre Prince (#24, CB) – Ole Miss
- Keaton Ellis (#2, S) – Penn State
- J.D. DiRenzo (#65, G) – Rutgers
- DeVere Levelston (#96, DT) – SMU
- Jaylon Thomas (#75, T) – SMU
- Carter Bell (#14, WR) – South Dakota
- JaVonta Payton (#1, WR) – Tennessee
- Tarik Black (#17, WR) – Texas
- Jalen Wydermyer (#85, TE) – Texas A&M
- Kory Chapman (#21, S) – UTEP
- LeRoy Watson (#69, T) – UTSA
- Corey Mayfield Jr. (#12, CB) – UTSA
- Jalen Jackson (#21, RB) – Villanova
- Bryce Hall (#34, CB) – Virginia
- Cam Gill (#46, OLB) – Wagner
- Josiah Bronson (#91, DT) – Washington
- Kenny Robinson Jr. (#6, S) – West Virginia
- Lucky Jackson (#0, WR) – Western Kentucky
- Jaheim Thomas (#18, LB) – Wisconsin
- Mike McAllister (#76, C) – Youngstown State
Orlando Storm
Jack Plummer (#13, QB) – Louisville
(Photo by Caleb Bowlin/UFL/Getty Images)
Plummer bloomed late. After three years at Purdue, he transferred to Cal, where he put together his first great season with over 3,100 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. Those numbers were good enough for him to reunite with his former head coach, Jeff Brohm, at Louisville, where he enjoyed the best season of his career. With the Cardinals, Plummer threw for 3,204 yards, 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, leading Louisville to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the 2023 ACC championship game. A capable operator in a pass-heavy scheme, Plummer excels when allowed to play fast and dictate terms to the defense.
KJ Hamler (#3, WR) – Penn State
(Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
As a redshirt freshman at Penn State, Hamler announced his presence in college football by coming back from a torn ACL in 2018 by returning a kickoff 52 yards to the house — along with reeling in three catches for 67 yards with a receiving score — against Appalachian State. He averaged 18.0 yards per catch that year. In 2019, he stepped his game up again with 56 catches for 904 yards with 18 touchdowns. That was enough for him to enter the NFL Draft that year, when the Denver Broncos took him in the second round. When you absolutely, positively need to take the top of the defense, dial "9" — a go-ball, fly-route, a straight line to the end zone — and ask for Hamler.
- Isaiah Buggs (#96, DE) – Alabama
- Andrew Parker (#40, LB) – Appalachian State
- Darien Butler (#10, LB) – Arizona State
- T.J. Pesefea Jr. (#93, DE) – Arizona State
- Cam Camper (#16, WR) – Boise State
- Brandon Sebastian (#38, CB) – Boston College
- Alex Matheson (#47, LS) – California Lutheran
- Mike Edwards (#75, T) – Campbell
- Isaiah Mack (#97, DT) – Chattanooga
- Josh Minkins (#15, S) – Cincinnati
- Chris Garrett (#48, OLB) – Concordia-St. Paul
- Mark Gilbert (#8, CB) – Duke
- Elijhah Badger (#2, WR) – Florida
- Jashaun Corbin (#6, RB) – Florida State
- Fabien Lovett (#90, DT) – Florida State
- Mose Vavao (#51, G) – Fresno State
- Steven Stilianos (#86, TE) – Iowa
- Tre Stewart (#29, RB) – Jacksonville State
- Jerome Kapp (#85, WR) – Kutztown
- Michael Gonzalez (#67, G) – Louisville
- Micah Abraham (#4, CB) – Marshall
- Tavante Beckett (#11, LB) – Marshall
- Mishael Powell (#20, S) – Miami (Fla.)
- Chris Collins (#17, DE) – Minnesota
- Bryce Benhart (#54, T) – Nebraska
- Lamar Jackson (#21, CB) – Nebraska
- Jason Ivey (#77, T) – North Carolina A&T
- Elijah Dotson (#33, RB) – Northern Colorado
- Sam Wiglusz (#82, WR) – Ohio
- Dashaun White (#23, LB) – Oklahoma
- Shawn Bowman (#87, TE) – Rutgers
- Aron Cruickshank (#84, WR) – Rutgers
- Keshawn Banks (#52, DE) – San Diego State
- Jack Browning (#5, P) – San Diego State
- Joey Fisher (#76, G) – Shepherd
- Chris Rowland (#12, WR) – Tennessee State
- Konner Fox (#81, TE) – Texas State
- Samuel Jackson (#73, G) – UCF
- Cole Schneider (#56, G) – UCF
- Nate Meadors (#22, S) – UCLA
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson (#1, QB) – UCLA
- Michael Lantz (#7, K) – USC
- Zuri Henry (#68, OL) – UTEP
- Allan George (#28, CB) – Vanderbilt
- Jaylen Mahoney (#24, S) – Vanderbilt
- Pheldarius Payne (#0, DE) – Virginia Tech
- Hank Bachmeier (#19, QB) – Wake Forest
- Jasheen Davis (#30, DE) – Wake Forest
- Willie Yarbary (#98, DT) – Wake Forest
St. Louis Battlehawks
Hakeem Butler (#88, WR) – Iowa State
(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/UFL/Getty Images)
The year that Butler became one of the best receivers Iowa State had ever produced — 60 catches for 1,318 yards (22.0 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns — I realized he's an inch taller and more productive in his final year than Calvin Johnson, aka Megatron, was in his last year at Georgia Tech (2006) on fewer catches (76 receptions for 1,202 yards). How many more 6-foot-6, 240-pound men do you know about running 4.48 in the 40-yard dash with hands the size of couch cushions? I'll wait. If Megatron is Johnson personified, that makes Butler the Onslaught of spring pro football, because, like all Decepticons, he just ain't fair. Good luck, UFL!
Pita Taumoepenu (#7, OLB) – Utah
(Photo by Jamie Squire/UFL/Getty Images)
Not everybody was paying attention to Utah a decade ago, and Taumoepenu wasn't one of those players you should've known about until Nov. 10, 2016. On that day, he sacked Arizona State’s quarterback three times and notched four tackles for loss. That was enough for me to believe Taumoepenu could have a future as a dominant edge rusher in the right scheme as a pro. After all, he recorded at least 5.5 sacks in each of his three seasons for the Utes. The fact that he turned out to be a terror in the UFL just means I was wrong about which pro league he'd make his presence most felt in. If you're ever asked who is the best defensive player in professional spring ball, he's the only right answer. Taumoepenu is an elite pass rusher who demands you slide protection — ask the running back to help the O-line block — or risk him planting your quarterback like John Henry did a railroad spike.
- Jarveon Howard (#41, RB) – Alcorn State
- Frank Darby (#3, WR) – Arizona State
- Steve Linton (#44, DE) – Baylor
- Jordan Williams (#15, LB) – Baylor
- Demone Harris (#91, DE) – Buffalo
- LaVonta Bentley (#51, LB) – Colorado
- Leonard Payne (#55, DT) – Colorado
- Rahjai Harris (#47, RB) – East Carolina
- Richard Gouraige (#76, T) – Florida
- Keylon Kennedy (#22, CB) – Garden City Community College
- Tariq Carpenter (#9, LB) – Georgia Tech
- Myles Sims (#6, CB) – Georgia Tech
- Steven McBride (#87, WR) – Hawaii
- Michael Ojemudia (#2, S) – Iowa
- Neil Farrell (#92, DT) – LSU
- Abraham Beauplan (#24, LB) – Marshall
- Blake Jackson (#8, WR) – Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Jordan Mosley (#23, S) – Maryland
- Harrison Frost (#11, QB) – Mercer
- Javion Cohen (#75, OG) – Miami (Fla.)
- Michael Barrett (#52, OLB) – Michigan
- Mike Panasiuk (#61, C) – Michigan State
- Tucker McCann (#17, K) – Missouri
- Kevon Latulas (#25, RB) – Missouri State
- Carlos Davis (#96, NT) – Nebraska
- Spencer Rolland (#72, T) – North Carolina
- Justin Smith (#10, WR) – Norfolk State
- James Bostic (#18, TE) – Ohio
- Matthew Hembrough (#53, LS) – Oklahoma State
- Jahcour Pearson (#1, WR) – Ole Miss
- Corey Stewart (#71, T) – Purdue
- Sean Fresch (#29, CB) – Rice
- Ryan Coll (#69, T) – Richmond
- Luq Barcoo (#0, CB) – San Diego State
- Tayler Hawkins (#21, S) – San Diego State
- Kameron Kelly (#4, S) – San Diego State
- Taylor Stallworth (#95, DT) – South Carolina
- Ryan Sanborn (#27, P) – Texas
- Brandon Silvers (#12, QB) – Troy
- Michael Pratt (#13, QB) – Tulane
- Sincere Haynesworth (#63, OL) – Tulane
- Nevelle Clarke (#14, CB) – UCF
- Kylin James (#26, RB) – UNLV
- Bradley Ashmore (#70, T) – Vanderbilt
- Tyler Neville (#81, TE) – Virginia
- Travis Feeney (#56, OLB) – Washington
- Daniel Isom (#19, CB) – Washington State
- Gary Jennings Jr. (#5, WR) – West Virginia
- A.J. Thomas (#32, S) – Western Michigan
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