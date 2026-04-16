Where Every 2026 UFL Star Played In College, Who Headlines Each Roster

It's more than likely that at some point this UFL season, you've been watching a game and found yourself wondering, "He seems familiar — how do I know him?" Don't worry because I'm here to help.

There are a ton of familiar faces in the UFL this season, and this seemed like the perfect time to look back at where each UFL player went to college.

With that in mind, I've rounded up which school every active UFL player went to and highlighted two stars from each team that you're sure to remember the most from their college days.

Let's get to it!

Matt Corral (#2, QB) – Ole Miss

(Photo by Maria Lysaker/UFL/Getty Images)

Corral is exceptional when he sets his feet and fires. This was evident throughout his collegiate career. In 2022, Corral led Ole Miss to the Sugar Bowl in his last season with the Rebels, and he was instrumental in Ole Miss finishing with a 10-2 record that helped catapult the program into one that would make the College Football Playoff for the first time in 2025. At Ole Miss, he was a gifted playmaker with a great ability to throw to open receivers. He had a unique skill set that allowed him to control the line of scrimmage — getting into and out of any play he wanted.

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Corral was forced to miss his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers due to a Lisfranc fracture in his foot and never earned a chance to play significant professional football until his signing with the Stallions.

Justyn Ross (#13, WR) – Clemson

(Photo by Maria Lysaker/UFL/Getty Images)

Ross, a starter as a true freshman, was excellent at Clemson, accounting for 1,000-plus yards on just 46 catches in his first season with the Tigers. His elite size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) and strong route-running ability made him an easy target for any quarterback. After a strong sophomore season, he was diagnosed with Klippel-Feil syndrome, a rare congenital condition that required surgery to correct how some of his bones in his back and neck were fused. After taking a medical redshirt year in 2020, he returned to Clemson in 2021 before going undrafted in 2022.

Still, Ross earned a chance with the Kansas City Chiefs and became a member of two Super Bowl-winning teams. He's one of just a handful of players with a CFP national championship (2019) and two Super Bowl rings (2022, 2023).

Hudson Clark (#14, S) – Arkansas

Lukas Denis (#23, FS) – Boston College

Ricky Correia (#91, DT) – California

Deon Cain (#8, WR) – Clemson

Jackson Carman (#79, T) – Clemson

Mario Goodrich (#16, CB) – Clemson

Lance Boykin (#3, CB) – Coastal Carolina

Laviska Shenault Jr. (#1, RB) – Colorado

Noah Henderson (#69, T) – East Carolina

Tae Crowder (#20, LB) – Georgia

Ryan Langan (#27, LS) – Georgia Southern

Tyler Davis (#84, TE) – Georgia Tech

Donovan Smith (#18, QB) – Houston

Noah Johnson (#53, C) – Kansas State

T.J. Carter (#96, DE) – Kentucky

Tyrion Davis-Price (#9, RB) – LSU

Steven Gilmore (#22, CB) – Marshall

Anthony McFarland Jr. (#5, RB) – Maryland

Davion Ross (#29, CB) – Memphis

Kobe Jones (#52, LB) – Mississippi State

Jordan Thomas (#81, TE) – Mississippi State

Zack Johnson (#68, G) – North Dakota State

DaRon Gilbert (#43, LB) – Northern Illinois

Izayah Green-May (#50, OLB) – Northern Illinois

Amani Bledsoe (#95, DE) – Oklahoma

Tre Norwood (#21, FS) – Oklahoma

Andrew Raym (#60, C) – Oklahoma

Tyrese Robinson (#62, G) – Oklahoma

Perrion Winfrey (#88, DT) – Oklahoma

Mason Brooks (#75, T) – Ole Miss

Snoop Conner (#24, RB) – Ole Miss

Isaac Ukwu (#99, DE) – Ole Miss

Ryan "Bump" Cooper (#25, CB) – Oregon State

Olakunle Fatukasi (#33, OLB) – Rutgers

Shaquan Loyal (#6, CB) – Rutgers

Michael Hiers (#7, QB) – Samford

Kyahva Tezino (#31, LB) – San Diego State

Armani Taylor-Prioleau (#73, T) – South Carolina State

Jabre Barber (#80, WR) – Texas A&M

Jonathan Garibay (#46, K) – Texas Tech

Dyontae Johnson (#54, OLB) – Toledo

Marlon Williams (#17, WR) – UCF

Colby Wadman (#15, P) – UC Davis

Alex Cook (#30, S) – Washington

Jaydon Mickens (#12, WR) – Washington

John Ross (#0, WR) – Washington

Daewood Davis (#11, WR) – Western Kentucky

Taylor Elgersma (#19, QB) – Wilfrid Laurier (CAN)

JoJo Tillery (#4, FS) – Wofford

Jalan McClendon (#8, QB) – Baylor

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/UFL/Getty Images)

McClendon is the reason NFL star Jakobi Meyers plays wide receiver at all. After McClendon redshirted behind NFL veteran Jacoby Brissett at NC State, a three-way quarterback battle ensued between him, Meyers and Ryan Finley in 2016. Finley eventually won the starting job, but McClendon separated himself from Meyers so definitively that Meyers switched to playing wide receiver full-time. McClendon still fought his way onto the field in 10 games for the Wolfpack that season.

As a graduate transfer, he entered the portal and moved on to Baylor, where he split playing time with signal-caller Charlie Brewer. Now, McClendon and his tantalizing arm talent make him the UFL's best dual-threat QB.

Antwane Wells (#6, WR) – Ole Miss

(Photo by Dustin Markland/UFL/Getty Images)

"Juice" Wells is an absolute hammer at wideout with a constitution and resolve honed at Fork Union Military Academy. He had days of rucking 20-pound crates of munitions for two hours in full military dress before he ever arrived at South Carolina — just like Eddie George, Vinny Testaverde, Michael Thomas, Plaxico Burress and Cardale Jones. Wells left Fork Union — an institution that has produced 14 first-round NFL picks — with a tattoo of Psalm 23:4 inked on his arm, fearing no evil.

Wells, a prototypical rocked-up possession receiver, has the ability to shirk opposing corners and make contested catches against tight coverage. Two years with James Madison left Wells ranked No. 3 all-time in school history for receiving touchdowns (21) and in the top 10 in career receiving yards (1,853) and catches (116). In 2021, he caught 83 passes for a JMU record 1,250 yards with 15 touchdowns. He was an FCS All-American before he ever got the chance to show out at the Power 4 level with South Carolina. He became a first-time All-SEC selection in 2022 and finished his collegiate career at Ole Miss.

Cohl Cabral (#69, C) – Arizona State

Smoke Monday (#21, S) – Auburn

Henry Black (#33, S) – Baylor

Aaron Monteiro (#67, G) – Boston College

Ryan Coe (#40, K) – California

Noah Dawkins (#10, LB) – Citadel

Devin Ross (#0, WR) – Colorado

Kedrick Whitehead Jr. (#32, CB) – Delaware

Gunnar Oakes (#84, TE) – Eastern Michigan

Akeem Dent (#15, S) – Florida State

Cam McDonald (#87, TE) – Florida State

Jailin Walker (#57, LB) – Indiana

Rashard Davis (#14, WR) – James Madison

D.J. Miller Jr. (#3, CB) – Kent State

Storey Jackson (#20, LB) – Liberty

Quashon Fuller (#25, DE) – Maryland

Roc Taylor (#18, WR) – Memphis

Brad Robbins (#83, P) – Michigan

Kenny Willekes (#48, DE) – Michigan State

Chuck Filiaga (#77, OL) – Minnesota

Tre'Von Jones (#22, CB) – Minnesota

Keke Chism (#3, WR) – Missouri

Walter Palmore (#99, DT) – Missouri

Matt Farniok (#71, G) – Nebraska

Toa Taua (#35, RB) – Nevada

Alize Mack (#88, TE) – Notre Dame

Jerron Cage (#97, DL) – Ohio State

Tay Martin (#81, WR) – Oklahoma State

Xavier Benson (#30, LB) – Oklahoma State

Aidan Sayin (#12, QB) – Penn

John Lovett (#5, RB) – Penn State

Jalen Morton (#2, QB) – Prairie View A&M

Kyree Woods (#28, CB) – San Diego State

Nehemiah Shelton (#23, CB) – San Jose State

O'Donnell Fortune (#13, CB) – South Carolina

Cam Smith (#9, CB) – South Carolina

Zaquandre White (#4, RB) – South Carolina

Bless Harris (#58, T) – TCU

Wisdom Quarshie (#65, G) – Temple

Caeveon Patton (#96, DE) – Texas State

Patrick Jenkins (#98, NT) – Tulane

Adam Plant Jr. (#52, DE) – UNLV

Fred Thompkins (#11, LB) – UNLV

Jaylon Moore (#7, WR) – UT Martin

Payton Bunch (#50, LS) – Virginia

Chris Glaser (#64, G) – Virginia

Ryan Nelson (#75, T) – Virginia

Ron Stone Jr. (#56, DE) – Washington State

Easop Winston Jr. (#85, WR) – Washington State

Tony Fields II (#1, LB) – West Virginia

Michael Lawson (#41, CB) – Western Illinois

Austin Reed (#16, QB) – Western Kentucky

(Photo by Gunnar Word/UFL/Getty Images)

In his first year as a full-time starter, Reed led West Florida to a win in the 2019 NCAA Division II championship game on the strength of a season that consisted of 4,084 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions. At the advent of NIL (name, image and likeness), he transferred to Western Kentucky, where he commenced cooking FBS defenses like Wagyu on a charcoal grill — smoking ‘em. In his first season as a starter for the Hilltoppers, he threw for more yards (4,744) than any other FBS quarterback. At WKU, Reed threw for 8,084 yards and 71 touchdowns with 22 interceptions and also rushed for 324 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He's a gun-slinging, aerial-attacking, see-it, read-it, send-it-for-six, pocket-present field general. If Reed is running your offense, you're going to score. That's why he's leading the UFL in both passing yards and scores by a landslide.

Tyler Vaughns (#1, WR) – USC

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/UFL/Getty Images)

Vaughns showed himself to be a complete receiver in college football between 2017 and 2019 when he caught at least 57 passes for at least 674 yards with at least six touchdowns across those three years. His route-running is exceptional. His ability to read coverage pre- and post-snap is as good as any quarterback he has played with.

Vaughns is a route-tree perfectionist who is going to find the open space in the secondary, make himself a big target for his quarterback and reel in any ball within his radius. That's why he's leading the UFL in both receiving yards and scores after three weeks.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Dallas Renegades Highlights 🏈 UFL on FOX

Lorenzo Lingard (#28, RB) – Akron

Steven Jones Jr. (#6, CB) – Appalachian State

Curtis Hodges (#8, TE) – Arizona State

T.J. Franklin (#96, DE) – Baylor

Siaki Ika (#63, NT) – Baylor

Denzel Mims (#11, WR) – Baylor

Sam Tecklenburg (#71, OL) – Baylor

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (#73, T) – Clemson

Eyabi Okie-Anoma (#47, DE) – Charlotte

Luis Perez (#12, QB) – East Texas A&M

Josiah Ezirim (#74, T) – Eastern Kentucky

Willie Taylor III (#50, OLB) – Eastern Kentucky

Kalen DeLoach (#19, LB) – Florida State

Alex Akingbulu (#75, T) – Fresno State

Seth Green (#87, TE) – Houston

Greg Ward (#84, WR) – Houston

Darrius Moragne (#92, DT) – Kansas

Mike Novitsky (#60, C) – Kansas

Dae Dae Hunter (#0, RB) – Liberty

Qwynnterrio Cole (#3, S) – Louisville

Tashawn Bower (#4, DE) – LSU

Taco Charlton (#33, OLB) – Michigan

Andrew Dowell (#51, OLB) – Michigan State

Tra Fluellen (#26, S) – Middle Tennessee

Brendan Hall (#93, P) – Montana State

Bobby Price (#27, CB) – Norfolk State

Luke Lehnen (#10, QB) – North Central

Emmanuel Butler (#17, WR) – Northern Arizona

Antwuan Jackson Jr. (#52, DT) – Ohio State

Shaun Wade (#24, CB) – Ohio State

Drake Stoops (#13, WR) – Oklahoma

Marcus Minor (#65, G) – Pittsburgh

J.T. Tyler (#32, OLB) – Princeton

DaMarcus Mitchell (#95, DT) – Purdue

Donald Payne (#18, LB) – Stetson

Antonio Ortiz (#49, LS) – TCU

Keaton Sutherland (#78, G) – Texas A&M

Baylor Cupp (#82, TE) – Texas Tech

Raiqwon O'Neal (#79, T) – UCLA

Ellis Merriweather (#35, RB) – UMass

Te'Rai Powell (#21, S) – UMass

Domenique Davis (#69, DT) – UNC-Pembroke

Deontay Burnett (#2, WR) – USC

Ajene Harris (#5, CB) – USC

Chris Steele (#22, CB) – USC

Kevin Strong Jr. (#77, DT) – UTSA

Armani Marsh (#25, CB) – Washington State

Colton Theaker (#45, K) – Washington State

Jordan Ta'amu (#10, QB) – Ole Miss

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/UFL/Getty Images)

Ta’amu turned heads in 2017 after becoming Ole Miss' starter with five games left to play following an injury to Shea Patterson. When Ta’amu finished those five games with 1,682 passing yards, 15 total touchdowns, just four interceptions and a display of mobility that mocked up some defenders, Patterson elected to transfer to Michigan.

In 2018, Ta’amu put up 4,260 total yards with 25 scores and just six picks for the Rebels. Simply put, Ta’amu is a dual-threat, read-and-react signal-caller. He finished that season ranked second in passing yards (3,918) behind Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, who played three more games than Ta’amu and led the Crimson Tide to a national championship win.

Gareon Conley (#0, CB) – Ohio State

(Photo by Greg Fiume/UFL/Getty Images)

Conley earned a starting job as a redshirt freshman at Ohio State, playing in all 15 games on the Buckeyes' 2014 national title team. After two years, he was so good that he elected to enter the NFL Draft early and was rewarded as a first-round selection by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2017. The first interception of his pro career was a 36-yard pick-six of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Every ball you throw near Conley — a pure ball hawk with a 4.44 40-yard dash speed — is a 50-50 ball, and odds are he's going to get his hands on it for the deflection or interception.

Xazavian Valladay (#24, RB) – Arizona State

Seth Williams (#11, WR) – Auburn

Mike DiLiello (#12, QB) – Austin Peay

Abram Smith (#4, RB) – Baylor

Trae Barry (#80, TE) – Boston College

Devonnsha Maxwell (#95, DT) – Chattanooga

Cornell Powell (#14, WR) – Clemson

Deon Jackson (#25, RB) – Duke

Deandre Baker (#2, CB) – Georgia

Dennis Johnson (#91, NT) – Grand Valley State

Deontay Anderson (#9, S) – Houston

Derek Parish (#8, DE) – Houston

Trey Wedig (#75, T) – Indiana

Sam Kidd (#26, S) – James Madison

Mason Fairchild (#84, TE) – Kansas

Ekow Boye-Doe (#28, CB) – Kansas State

Matt McCrane (#16, K) – Kansas State

Briley Moore (#88, TE) – Kansas State

Durrell Johnson (#5, OLB) – Liberty

Kai Gray (#17, CB) – Lincoln (PA)

Ferrod Gardner (#6, LB) – Louisiana

Micah Baskerville (#44, LB) – LSU

Johari Branch (#56, G) – Maryland

Jaelyn Duncan (#71, T) – Maryland

Yasir Durant (#70, T) – Missouri

Michael Maietti (#51, C) – Missouri

Ty Scott (#19, WR) – Missouri State

Michael Tarquin (#72, T) – Oklahoma

Spencer Sanders (#18, QB) – Oklahoma State

Braylon Sanders (#3, WR) – Ole Miss

Casey Rogers (#98, DT) – Oregon

Curtis Jacobs (#23, LB) – Penn State

Brandon Smith (#40, LB) – Penn State

Gabe Taylor (#21, CB) – Rice

Derick Roberson (#50, DE) – Sam Houston

Joe Wallace (#7, DT) – Sam Houston

Tykeem Doss (#79, G) – Southern Miss

Paxton Brooks (#47, P) – Tennessee

Bryce Thompson (#1, CB) – Tennessee

Keke Coutee (#15, WR) – Texas Tech

Erik Ezukanma (#13, WR) – Texas Tech

Brian Abraham (#45, OLB) – University at Albany

Azizi Hearn (#20, CB) – UCLA

Macklin Ayers (#48, MLB) – UMASS

Ben Bresnahan (#87, TE) – Vanderbilt

Steven Losoya III (#68, G) – Vanderbilt

Willie Drew Jr. (#22, CB) – Virginia State

Boogie Basham (#90, DE) – Wake Forest

Taulia Tagovailoa (#7, QB) – Maryland

(Photo by Tim Warner/UFL/Getty Images)

No one has thrown for more yards in Maryland or Big Ten history than Tagovailoa, the younger brother of NFL veteran Tua Tagovailoa. He led the Terrapins to their first winning season since 2014 and first bowl berth since 2016, while breaking school records for completions (328), passing yards (3,860) and passing touchdowns (26) in a single season. In all, Taulia left Maryland with 32 school records. He is proven elite in a scheme that fits his greatest ability: precise, accurate passing.

Rashard Lawrence (#90, DE) – LSU

(Photo by Mitchell Layton/UFL/Getty Images)

Lawrence is a former All-SEC selection and was a defensive line stalwart on the 2019 LSU national title team. In the 2018 season, he muscled 54 tackles and four sacks, en route to earning Fiesta Bowl MVP honors for his two-sack performance. Do you remember the 6-foot-2, 300-plus-pound "Uncle Phil" lookalike who shucked another 300-pound man and then boa-constrictor-swallowed and sacked Lamar Jackson in Jackson's 2016 Heisman season? That's Lawrence. That's what he does.

Christopher Allen (#2, DE) – Alabama

Kirk Merritt (#22, RB) – Arkansas State

Kellen Diesch (#74, T) – Arizona State

Eugene Asante (#19, LB) – Auburn

Justin Hall (#11, WR) – Ball State

Jack Kramer (#65, C) – Bowling Green

Kenny Dyson (#55, DE) – Bryant

Lujuan Winningham (#9, WR) – Central Arkansas

Jerrod Clark (#99, NT) – Coastal Carolina

Nolan Henderson (#15, QB) – Delaware

Marcus Yarns (#21, RB) – Delaware

Carlton Johnson (#37, CB) – Fresno State

Jalen Moreno-Cropper (#17, WR) – Fresno State

Cam Sutton (#89, TE) – Fresno State

Jalen White (#32, RB) – Georgia Southern

Charlie Thomas III (#5, LB) – Georgia Tech

Hunter Dekkers (#8, QB) – Iowa Western

Lonnie Phelps (#47, DE) – Kansas

Eli Walker (#26, S) – Kansas State

Nico Bolden (#24, S) – Kent State

Gareth Warren (#77, G) – Lindenwood

Major Burns (#18, S) – LSU

Jontre Kirklin (#13, WR) – LSU

Kary Vincent Jr. (#0, CB) – LSU

Gottlieb Ayedze (#79, T) – Maryland

Glendon Miller (#25, S) – Maryland

Jah Joyner (#59, DE) – Minnesota

Marcus Major (#34, RB) – Minnesota

Geor'Quarius Spivey (#85, TE) – Mississippi State

Quinton Newsome (#6, CB) – Nebraska

Marco Ortiz (#45, LS) – Nebraska

Roman Parodie (#4, CB) – Ohio

Armani Rogers (#88, TE) – Ohio

Damon Arnette (#1, CB) – Ohio State

Israel Antwine (#95, DT) – Oklahoma State

Victor Curne (#64, G) – Ole Miss

John Campbell Jr. (#71, OT) – Tennessee

Anthony Hines III (#57, LB) – Texas A&M

B.J. Mayes (#14, CB) – Texas A&M

Mike Rivers (#44, P) – Troy

Lawrence Keys III (#3, WR) – Tulane

Marvin Moody Jr. (#28, LB) – Tulane

Kyon Barrs (#72, NT) – USC

Jalen McKenzie (#70, OT) – USC

Kai Locksley (#10, WR) – UTEP

Malik Fisher (#92, DE) – Villanova

Tedi Kushi (#73, T) – Western Michigan

John Hoyland (#46, K) – Wyoming

Benny Snell (#26, RB) – Kentucky

(Photo by Dylan Buell/UFL/Getty Images)

At Kentucky, Snell finished every season he played with at least 1,091 rush yards, 13 scores and 186 rushes. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry for his entire career — and he could break you off a lil’ sumtin-sumtin with long runs. A bell-cow back, the run-game follows Snell. If the O-line blocked it up, Snell ran through it and then made linebackers and secondary players feel too small, too light and too slow.

Jason Bean (#5, QB) – Kansas

(Photo by Maria Lysaker/UFL/Getty Images)

In 2021, Bean threw for a Big 12 postseason record six touchdowns — along with 449 yards — in a raucous 49-36 win for Kansas over UNLV. He flashed elite moments like that throughout his collegiate career but never played more than 10 games, never completed more than 64% of his passes and never threw for more than 2,130 yards and 18 touchdowns in a single season. When he's accurate, though, he throws one of the purest deep balls I've ever seen. His ability to tuck it and run out of sacks is one of the biggest reasons why he's a guy you want behind center.

Antonio Grier Jr. (#54, LB) – Arkansas

Jordan Silver (#48, LS) – Arkansas

Jonathan Adams (#9, WR) – Arkansas State

Xavier Carlton (#99, DE) – California

Chandler Rogers (#4, QB) – California

Zach Davidson (#84, TE) – Central Missouri

Daniel Grzesiak (#44, DE) – Cincinnati

James Tunstall (#71, T) – Cincinnati

Isaiah Winstead (#11, WR) – East Carolina

Trey Dean III (#25, S) – Florida

N'Kosi Perry (#13, QB) – Florida Atlantic

Tre' McKitty (#87, TE) – Georgia

Ian Wheeler (#33, RB) – Howard

Earl Bostick Jr. (#68, T) – Kansas

Jereme Robinson (#90, DE) – Kansas

Travis Bell (#98, DT) – Kennesaw State

Eric Garror (#7, CB) – Louisiana

Tyler Hudson (#82, WR) – Louisville

Willie Tyler III (#55, OL) – Louisville

Mekhi Garner (#8, CB) – LSU

Kaden Prather (#10, WR) – Maryland

Jaylon Allen (#22, OLB) – Memphis

Quindell Johnson (S) – Memphis

Cameron Dantzler (#3, CB) – Mississippi State

Teldrick Ross (#23, CB) – Middle Tennessee

Jaden Shirden (#20, RB) – Monmouth

Nash Jensen (#66, G) – North Dakota State

Nick Kubitz (#36, LB) – North Dakota State

R.J. Oben (#94, DE) – Notre Dame

Steele Chambers (#42, LB) – Ohio State

LaRon Stokes (DE) – Oklahoma

Tanner Brown (#49, K) – Oklahoma State

Mac Brown (#19, P) – Ole Miss

Deantre Prince (#24, CB) – Ole Miss

Keaton Ellis (#2, S) – Penn State

J.D. DiRenzo (#65, G) – Rutgers

DeVere Levelston (#96, DT) – SMU

Jaylon Thomas (#75, T) – SMU

Carter Bell (#14, WR) – South Dakota

JaVonta Payton (#1, WR) – Tennessee

Tarik Black (#17, WR) – Texas

Jalen Wydermyer (#85, TE) – Texas A&M

Kory Chapman (#21, S) – UTEP

LeRoy Watson (#69, T) – UTSA

Corey Mayfield Jr. (#12, CB) – UTSA

Jalen Jackson (#21, RB) – Villanova

Bryce Hall (#34, CB) – Virginia

Cam Gill (#46, OLB) – Wagner

Josiah Bronson (#91, DT) – Washington

Kenny Robinson Jr. (#6, S) – West Virginia

Lucky Jackson (#0, WR) – Western Kentucky

Jaheim Thomas (#18, LB) – Wisconsin

Mike McAllister (#76, C) – Youngstown State

Jack Plummer (#13, QB) – Louisville

(Photo by Caleb Bowlin/UFL/Getty Images)

Plummer bloomed late. After three years at Purdue, he transferred to Cal, where he put together his first great season with over 3,100 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. Those numbers were good enough for him to reunite with his former head coach, Jeff Brohm, at Louisville, where he enjoyed the best season of his career. With the Cardinals, Plummer threw for 3,204 yards, 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, leading Louisville to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the 2023 ACC championship game. A capable operator in a pass-heavy scheme, Plummer excels when allowed to play fast and dictate terms to the defense.

KJ Hamler (#3, WR) – Penn State

(Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As a redshirt freshman at Penn State, Hamler announced his presence in college football by coming back from a torn ACL in 2018 by returning a kickoff 52 yards to the house — along with reeling in three catches for 67 yards with a receiving score — against Appalachian State. He averaged 18.0 yards per catch that year. In 2019, he stepped his game up again with 56 catches for 904 yards with 18 touchdowns. That was enough for him to enter the NFL Draft that year, when the Denver Broncos took him in the second round. When you absolutely, positively need to take the top of the defense, dial "9" — a go-ball, fly-route, a straight line to the end zone — and ask for Hamler.

Isaiah Buggs (#96, DE) – Alabama

Andrew Parker (#40, LB) – Appalachian State

Darien Butler (#10, LB) – Arizona State

T.J. Pesefea Jr. (#93, DE) – Arizona State

Cam Camper (#16, WR) – Boise State

Brandon Sebastian (#38, CB) – Boston College

Alex Matheson (#47, LS) – California Lutheran

Mike Edwards (#75, T) – Campbell

Isaiah Mack (#97, DT) – Chattanooga

Josh Minkins (#15, S) – Cincinnati

Chris Garrett (#48, OLB) – Concordia-St. Paul

Mark Gilbert (#8, CB) – Duke

Elijhah Badger (#2, WR) – Florida

Jashaun Corbin (#6, RB) – Florida State

Fabien Lovett (#90, DT) – Florida State

Mose Vavao (#51, G) – Fresno State

Steven Stilianos (#86, TE) – Iowa

Tre Stewart (#29, RB) – Jacksonville State

Jerome Kapp (#85, WR) – Kutztown

Michael Gonzalez (#67, G) – Louisville

Micah Abraham (#4, CB) – Marshall

Tavante Beckett (#11, LB) – Marshall

Mishael Powell (#20, S) – Miami (Fla.)

Chris Collins (#17, DE) – Minnesota

Bryce Benhart (#54, T) – Nebraska

Lamar Jackson (#21, CB) – Nebraska

Jason Ivey (#77, T) – North Carolina A&T

Elijah Dotson (#33, RB) – Northern Colorado

Sam Wiglusz (#82, WR) – Ohio

Dashaun White (#23, LB) – Oklahoma

Shawn Bowman (#87, TE) – Rutgers

Aron Cruickshank (#84, WR) – Rutgers

Keshawn Banks (#52, DE) – San Diego State

Jack Browning (#5, P) – San Diego State

Joey Fisher (#76, G) – Shepherd

Chris Rowland (#12, WR) – Tennessee State

Konner Fox (#81, TE) – Texas State

Samuel Jackson (#73, G) – UCF

Cole Schneider (#56, G) – UCF

Nate Meadors (#22, S) – UCLA

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (#1, QB) – UCLA

Michael Lantz (#7, K) – USC

Zuri Henry (#68, OL) – UTEP

Allan George (#28, CB) – Vanderbilt

Jaylen Mahoney (#24, S) – Vanderbilt

Pheldarius Payne (#0, DE) – Virginia Tech

Hank Bachmeier (#19, QB) – Wake Forest

Jasheen Davis (#30, DE) – Wake Forest

Willie Yarbary (#98, DT) – Wake Forest

Hakeem Butler (#88, WR) – Iowa State

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/UFL/Getty Images)

The year that Butler became one of the best receivers Iowa State had ever produced — 60 catches for 1,318 yards (22.0 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns — I realized he's an inch taller and more productive in his final year than Calvin Johnson, aka Megatron, was in his last year at Georgia Tech (2006) on fewer catches (76 receptions for 1,202 yards). How many more 6-foot-6, 240-pound men do you know about running 4.48 in the 40-yard dash with hands the size of couch cushions? I'll wait. If Megatron is Johnson personified, that makes Butler the Onslaught of spring pro football, because, like all Decepticons, he just ain't fair. Good luck, UFL!

Pita Taumoepenu (#7, OLB) – Utah

(Photo by Jamie Squire/UFL/Getty Images)

Not everybody was paying attention to Utah a decade ago, and Taumoepenu wasn't one of those players you should've known about until Nov. 10, 2016. On that day, he sacked Arizona State’s quarterback three times and notched four tackles for loss. That was enough for me to believe Taumoepenu could have a future as a dominant edge rusher in the right scheme as a pro. After all, he recorded at least 5.5 sacks in each of his three seasons for the Utes. The fact that he turned out to be a terror in the UFL just means I was wrong about which pro league he'd make his presence most felt in. If you're ever asked who is the best defensive player in professional spring ball, he's the only right answer. Taumoepenu is an elite pass rusher who demands you slide protection — ask the running back to help the O-line block — or risk him planting your quarterback like John Henry did a railroad spike.