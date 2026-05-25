2026 UFL Power Rankings: Kings, Stallions Fighting For Final Playoff Spot

Only two teams remain in contention for the fourth and final playoff spot in the 2026 UFL postseason. With the Orlando Storm, St. Louis Battlehawks and DC Defenders already holding three of the league’s four postseason berths, the Birmingham Stallions and Louisville Kings are left battling for the last remaining spot entering Week 10.

The Stallions have just one path to the playoffs, and it’s a complicated one. Birmingham must beat the Houston Gamblers, while also needing the Defenders to defeat the Storm and the Columbus Aviators to beat the Kings.

Louisville can clinch the final playoff spot with a win over the Aviators, a Stallions loss to the Gamblers, or a Defenders win over the Storm.

With that, here are my latest UFL Power Rankings:

Dallas Renegades vs Louisville Kings Highlights 🏈 UFL on FOX

Week 9 result: Lost to Louisville, 37-23

Current odds to win 2026 title: NA

For the last six weeks, no team has been more perplexing to watch than the Renegades. Dallas opened the season lighting up the scoreboard and looked unstoppable while winning its first three games. Since then, though, the Renegades have fallen apart and will miss the playoffs for the third straight year, a far cry from the 2023 team that won a spring league championship.

Week 9 result: Defeated Birmingham, 36-29

Current odds to win 2026 title: NA

A change at quarterback proved to be the difference for the Aviators. In his first start, Jalen Morton accounted for 309 total yards and four total touchdowns in a win that prevented the Birmingham Stallions from clinching the final playoff spot in the 2026 postseason. The Aviators will have a chance to play spoiler again this weekend when they face the Kings, who are fighting for their playoff lives.

Week 9 result: Lost to St. Louis, 21-15

Current odds to win 2026 title: NA

The Gamblers' playoff hopes were dashed following their one-score loss to the Battlehawks. Houston struggled with inconsistent quarterback play throughout the season, and that issue resurfaced last weekend. Quarterbacks John Rhys Plumlee and Hunter Dekkers combined to complete just 15 of 29 passes for 146 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the team’s home finale.

Week 9 result: Lost to Columbus, 36-29

Current odds to win 2026 title: +1700

Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s strong run as the Stallions’ starting quarterback hit a bump for the first time since he took over, beginning with his first interception of the season. Birmingham also squandered a 13-1 lead — yes, really — and completely unraveled in the fourth quarter, allowing the Aviators to snatch away the Stallions’ opportunity to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot.

Week 9 result: Defeated Dallas, 37-23

Current odds to win 2026 title: +550

The Kings' season has been the inverse of the Renegades, and last weekend's performance was indicative of just how week-to-week this league can be. After beginning the season 0-3, the Kings have won five of their last six and are a win away from clinching the fourth and final spot in the UFL playoffs.

Week 9 result: Lost to Orlando, 27-19

Current odds to win 2026 title: +330

Despite losing to the Storm, Defenders fans still have two reasons to feel optimistic entering Week 10. First, DC clinched one of the four playoff spots in the 2026 postseason last weekend despite the loss. Second, the offense showed signs of life even without MVP candidate Jordan Ta’amu at quarterback. Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders accounted for 235 total yards, while the offense rushed for 202 yards as a team.

Still, the Defenders enter Week 10 on a three-game losing streak and would love to regain some momentum before the postseason begins.

Week 9 result: Defeated Houston, 21-15

Current odds to win 2026 title: +200

Clinched! The Battlehawks went on the road and secured a spot in the UFL postseason for the third straight season, accomplishing the feat in the first year of the Ricky Proehl era. With Luis Perez at quarterback, St. Louis knows it has a proven signal-caller capable of leading a team to a championship after he guided the Renegades to the 2023 XFL title.

Week 9 result: Defeated DC, 27-19

Current odds to win 2026 title: +200

No team has been tougher to beat in the fourth quarter this season than the Storm, who not only excel at closing out victories but rarely allow opponents back into contests. In fact, Orlando owns the league’s second-best scoring differential at +40 this season.