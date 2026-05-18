4 Takeaways From Week 8 Of The 2026 UFL Season

It’s appropriate that the longest-tenured head coach in spring football is the first to punch his ticket into the UFL postseason.

Orlando head coach Anthony Becht accomplished that feat with his Storm (6-2) holding on to a 31-24 victory over the sinking Dallas Renegades (3-5), who lost their fifth game in a row.

Quarterback Jack Plummer was once again the catalyst for Orlando, throwing for 238 yards and rushing for two touchdowns, including a 71-yard run to the end zone. Most importantly, the Louisville product had zero turnovers. Plummer’s favorite target was Chris Rowland, who finished with nine catches for 91 receiving yards.

Plummer leads the league in passing yards (1,710), passer rating (99.8), is third in passing touchdowns (12) and has a league-low one interception with two games remaining, establishing the Arizona native as the frontrunner for the league’s MVP award with two games remaining.

"He’s been fantastic," Brecht said about Plummer. "No turnovers [on Friday]. It’s a credit to him. It’s very easy to go back there, feel the pressure and then all of a sudden force something."

Two other teams that had a chance to clinch playoff spots but couldn’t get the job done include the defending champion D.C. Defenders (5-3), who lost to the Louisville Kings (4-4) on the road, 33-30.

The St. Louis Battlehawks (5-3) also fell at home to the visiting Houston Gamblers (3-5), 23-16. The win was Houston’s first road victory, snapping a seven-game winning streak for the Battlehawks at The Dome at America’s Center.

And finally, the Birmingham Stallions (4-4) remained in the hunt for a postseason berth by winning their third straight game, a 14-3 victory over the Columbus Aviators (2-6).

Here are my takeaways from Week 8 of the UFL:

1. Jordan Ta'amu's Season-Ending Injury Dooms Defenders

Another player in the conversation for UFL MVP suffered a major setback that significantly impacts the Defenders’ aspirations to repeat as champions. Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu had to leave early in D.C.'s loss to Louisville after suffering a right knee injury on a scramble midway through the first quarter.

The Defenders announced on Monday that Ta’amu’s injury is season-ending, placing him on the injured reserve for the rest of the season. Ta’amu was second in the league in passing touchdowns (14), third in passing yards (1,515), but led the league in interceptions (9).

Spencer Sanders replaced Ta’amu in the starting lineup over the weekend. After a slow start, Sanders used his legs and arm to help lead the D.C. on a second-half surge to make the game close. D.C. had to lean on Sanders after trading last year’s backup, Mike DiLiello, to Louisville for quarterback Jason Bean, who now elevates to D.C.’s second-string quarterback as he works to get more familiar with the offense.

Bean served as Louisville’s starting quarterback for the first four games of the year before the Defenders traded for him, as the Kings handed the starting job to Chandler Rogers.

"He’s a pro," Defenders head coach Shannon Harris said about Bean. "We’re excited for him to be with us. He’s a very talented football player. He’s smart, has got good arm talent and all of that. And he fits our offense. That’s why we’re excited to have him."

2. Kings Earn First Home Win In Playoff Chase

While the Defenders are trending in the wrong direction, the Kings got their second straight victory – both over D.C. — and the franchise’s first home win.

After a 30-minute weather delay because of lightning, the two teams combined for 14 points in the first 31 seconds of play. Ta’amu found Ty Scott for a 41-yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the game, but the Kings quickly tied the game on a 92-yard kickoff return by Tyler Hudson.

Louisville kicker Tanner Brown finished 4-of-4 on field goals, including a 4-point, 60-yarder — the third in the UFL this season from at least 60 yards. The Kings forced three turnovers, including cornerback Corey Mayfield Jr. hauling in his league-leading fourth interception.

The Kings and Defenders combined for six turnovers and seven sacks.

3. Steven Glimore Blocked FG Highlights Gritty Win For Stallions

The younger brother of former Pro Bowl NFL cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Birmingham cornerback Steven Gilmore executed game-changing plays in the Stallions’ win over Columbus.

Gilmore finished with three combined tackles, an interception and a pass breakup. But Gilmore’s most important play was blocking a Jonah Dalmas 55-yard field goal and returning it for a score in the fourth quarter, sealing the victory for the Stallions.

"It’s win or go home right now," Gilmore said. "So, I’m just trying to put it all out there on the line for my teammates."

Defensive back Tae Crowder led Birmingham with 11 combined tackles — including two tackles for loss — and an interception. The Stallions have held teams to 12.3 points per game during Birmingham’s three-game winning streak.

4. Aviators Scuffling, But OL Chris Glaser Gets Big-Boy Reception

It’s been a struggle for Columbus, the bottom feeders of the UFL at 2-6. The Aviators are 0-5 on the road and have a league-worst minus-5 turnover differential.

Columbus leads the UFL in rushing at 129 yards per game but is last in passing yards at 154 yards per contest. Although they mustered just three points against the Stallions, they put together a bright spot when quarterback Jalan McClendon found offensive guard Chris Glaser down the field for a 21-yard reception.

On the trick play, Glaser lined up as a tight end in a heavy formation, sneaking down the seam of Birmingham’s defense for the big gain.

4 ½. What's Next?

It doesn’t get any easier for the Defenders, who face the league-leading Storm on Friday in Orlando. That contest is followed by a stand-alone game on Saturday, with Columbus hosting Birmingham. Week 9 of the UFL season closes with a Sunday doubleheader, with Louisville hosting the reeling Renegades and the Battlehawks at Houston.