2026 UFL Power Rankings: Battlehawks Take Over Top Spot, Kings Make Big Jump

With three weeks remaining in the 2026 UFL regular season, the playoff picture is finally beginning to take shape with three teams deadlocked atop the league standings. However, one team has separated itself in the power rankings after a pivotal quarterback change.

Columbus Aviators vs St. Louis Battlehawks Highlights 🏈 UFL on FOX

Here's a look at my latest UFL power rankings list of the season:

Week 7 result: Lost to St. Louis, 31-20

Current odds to win 2026 title: +12000

The Aviators ran the ball well, averaging 5.7 yards per rush, and were perfect in the red zone (3 for 3). But penalties crippled their comeback effort against one of the league’s best teams. The Aviators committed as many penalties (14) as they had first downs.

Week 7 result: Lost to Orlando, 24-23

Current odds to win 2026 title: +18000

The Gamblers came within inches of upsetting the Storm. Had John Hoyland connected from 63 yards out, Houston would have walked away with the win. Hunter Dekkers threw for 268 yards, and the offensive line didn’t surrender a sack all night. The Gamblers deserved better.

Week 7 result: Lost to Birmingham, 21-17

Current odds to win 2026 title: +2000

The Renegades are in free fall. After opening the season 3-0, Dallas has now lost four straight. For the first time all year, the Renegades look like a team in danger of missing the playoffs.

Week 7 result: Defeated Dallas, 21-17

Current odds to win 2026 title: +1000

The Stallions look like a different team with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center, and it showed in their overtime win against what once looked like the UFL’s best squad. Birmingham’s defense delivered a massive stop in overtime before Robinson sealed the victory with a two-point conversion pass to Jaydon Mickens.

Week 7 result: Defeated DC, 30-13

Current odds to win 2026 title: +1500

In a dramatic response to their Week 6 defeat, the Kings rallied from a two-score deficit with 27 unanswered points against the hottest team in the UFL. Louisville’s defense led the way with two interceptions and four takeaways. The victory keeps the Kings firmly in the playoff hunt and alive for a trip to the United Bowl.

Week 7 result: Lost to Louisville, 30-13

Current odds to win 2026 title: +110

DC’s five-game winning streak came to an end, along with its hold on the top spot in these power rankings. The Defenders’ offense was unusually careless in the loss to Louisville. Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu threw for 353 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, but DC was shut out in three of four quarters against a resurgent Kings defense.

Week 7 result: Defeated Houston, 24-23

Current odds to win 2026 title: +450

The Storm escaped Shell Energy Stadium with a win despite totaling just 185 yards of offense and converting only 2 of 10 third-down attempts. Orlando’s defense stiffened in the red zone, allowing just one touchdown when the Gamblers moved the ball inside the 20-yard line.

Week 7 result: Defeated Columbus, 31-20

Current odds to win 2026 title: +250

The Battlehawks’ defense maintained its high standard by consistently getting into opponents’ backfields and keeping offenses in check heading into the final three weeks of the season. The Aviators converted just one-third of their third-down attempts and saw their quarterback sacked three times while giving up six tackles for loss. With QB Luis Perez making his first start for St. Louis, the Battlehawks scored 24 first-half points in a double-digit victory.