2026 UFL Title Odds: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders Top Board

The D.C. Defenders secured the 2025 UFL championship in dominant fashion, toppling the Michigan Panthers 58-34 in the title game.

It was the first UFL championship for D.C. and now the reigning champions look to defend their place on the throne.

But will they be able to beat out Birmingham — an organization that won the spring football championship in 2022, 2023 and 2024?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 9.

2026 UFL Champion

Birmingham Stallions: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

D.C. Defenders: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Dallas Renegades: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Orlando Storm: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

St. Louis Battlehawks: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Louisville Kings: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Houston Gamblers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Here is what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorites: Even though Birmingham (+340) fell short of winning the title last season, the Stallions have been the team to beat since 2022, winning the championship that season and then again in 2023 and 2024. And now they've got a new head coach in AJ McCarron, the former University of Alabama quarterback who had stints playing the position for several NFL teams and for the UFL's Battlehawks. But the Defenders aren't too far behind at +370. They are led by QB Jordan Ta'amu, who earned UFL Championship MVP honors in the title game after passing for 390 yards, completing 21 of 28 passes, along with four touchdowns.

Bottom of the Board: With the longest odds in this market is Houston at +1500. So bettors who really like testing their luck might consider taking a gamble here. Last season, it went 5-5, with one of its biggest wins coming in Week 5, a 27-3 victory over San Antonio. Can Houston — now that it has been rebranded to the Gamblers from the Roughnecks — make some noise in 2026?