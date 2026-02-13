United Football League
UFL 2026: New, Updated Regular-Season Game Themes for All 8 Teams
Published Feb. 14, 2026 2:47 p.m. ET

The 2026 UFL season kicks off on Friday, March 27, and it won't be like anything you've seen before with new teams, new coaches, new players and — new game themes!

That's right, the beloved themed games are back this year, and each team will have five designated event nights that fall under these categories: City/Market Celebration, League-Wide Social Impact Initiative, School Pride, Military & First Responders Appreciation, Youth & Family Celebration.

Single-game tickets, season tickets, groups, and theme night packages are available now at www.theufl.com/tickets.

Here are the new game themes for all eight UFL teams for the 2026 season:

Birmingham Stallions

Week 4 – Saturday, April 18: Magic City Kickoff

Week 5 – Friday, April 24: United By Giving

Week 7 – Saturday, May 9: School Spirit/Pride 

Week 8 – Sunday, May 17: Hats Off to Heroes

Week 10 – Saturday, May 30: Youth/Kids Day

[UFL 2026: Full Regular-Season Schedule Released for All 8 Teams]

Columbus Aviators

Week 2 – Friday, April 3: 614 Kickoff

Week 4 – Friday, April 17: United By Giving

Week 6 – Friday, May 1: School Spirit Takes Flight

Week 9 – Saturday, May 23: Hats Off to Heroes

Week 10 – Sunday, May 31: Aviators Kids Takeover

[UFL 2026: Every Player Selected by Position for All 8 Teams]

DC Defenders

Week 3 – Saturday, April 11: Defend the District Champions Celebration

Week 4 – Saturday, April 18: United By Giving

Week 6 – Saturday, May 2: Defenders School Spirit Showcase

Week 7 – Saturday, May 9: Hats Off to Heroes

Week 10 – Sunday, May 31: Defenders Kids Day

[UFL 2026: Anthony Becht, AJ McCarron, Ted Ginn Jr. Headline New Head Coaches]

Dallas Renegades

Week 1 – Saturday, March 28: Full Throttle Kickoff

Week 2 – Tuesday, April 7: Renegade Rally

Week 3 – Sunday, April 12: United By Giving

Week 5 – Sunday, April 26: Renegade Kids Day/Billy's (Renegades mascot) Birthday Bash

Week 8 – Friday, May 15: Hats Off to Heroes

Houston Gamblers

Week 2 – Sunday, April 5: All In On H-Town

Week 4 – Thursday, April 16: United By Giving

Week 5 – Sunday, April 26: Houston's School Pride Spotlight

Week 7 – Sunday, May 10: Hats Off to Heroes

Week 9 – Sunday, May 24: High Stakes Kids Day

Louisville Kings

Week 1 – Friday, March 27: Kickoff in the ‘Ville 

Week 3 – Friday, April 10: United By Giving

Week 6 – Thursday, April 30: 502 School Spirit Night

Week 8 – Saturday, May 16: Hats Off to Heroes

Week 9 – Sunday, May 24: Kids Rule the Kingdom

Orlando Storm

Week 1 – Sunday, March 29: 407 Kickoff

Week 2 – Saturday, April 4: United By Giving

Week 5 – Saturday, April 25: Storm School Spirit Showcase

Week 6 – Sunday, May 3: Jr. Storm Day

Week 9 – Friday, May 22: Hats Off to Heroes

St. Louis Battlehawks

Week 1 – Saturday, March 28: Spirit of St. Louis Kickoff Weekend

Week 3 – Sunday, April 12: United By Giving

Week 7 – Friday, May 8: Friday Night Lights

Week 8 – Saturday, May 16: Hats Off to Heroes

Week 10 – Friday, May 29: Battlehawks Kids Day 

