UFL 2026: Anthony Becht, AJ McCarron, Ted Ginn Jr. Headline New Head Coaches

The 2026 UFL season is set to kick off in two-plus months and the league has been shaken up.

With three brand-new teams joining the league and a 43-game schedule set to kick off on Friday, March 27, there's no shortage of excitement surrounding the upcoming campaign.

There are also a slew of new players joining the league, while another big change is centered around the coaches.

Here are the head coaches for all eight UFL teams for the 2026 season:

Birmingham Stallions: AJ McCarron

Former Alabama three-time national champion AJ McCarron has been named the Stallions' next head coach, the league announced on Dec. 18. He will be taking over for Skip Holtz, who recently announced that he has decided to step away from the team after four years.

An Alabama native, McCarron was most recently the signal-caller for the UFL's St. Louis Battlehawks (2023-24), leading them to a playoff berth in 2024. In 2023, he led the legacy XFL in passing touchdowns (24), completion percentage (68.8%), and passer rating (108.4).

"AJ McCarron is a part of the fabric of winning football that is woven throughout the state of Alabama," said Russ Brandon, the UFL's CEO and president. "It is only appropriate that a winner like AJ takes over the reins of the three-time champion Birmingham Stallions as they embark upon a new era."

Columbus Aviators: Ted Ginn Jr.

Ohio State legend Ted Ginn Jr. has been named the head coach of the Aviators, the league announced on Dec. 17. The Aviators will kick off their inaugural season in 2026.

An Ohio native, Ginn is returning to the town where he was a three-time, first-team All-American at wide receiver for the Buckeyes, helping OSU reach the BCS National Championship Game during the 2006 season. He went on to be the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and had a successful 14-year career in the pros.

"Ted Ginn Jr. represents everything that is great about football in the Buckeye state," said Brandon. "A proven winner, Ted combines a winning performance on the field and a deep knowledge of the game with tremendous pride for his home state. We look forward to Ted not only building the foundation of the Columbus Aviators, but also writing a new chapter in the history of Ohio football."

Dallas Renegades: Rick Neuheisel

Former college football coach Rick Neuheisel has been named head coach of the Renegades, the league announced on Dec. 30. He replaces Bob Stoops, who retired in December after leading the team for the past three seasons.

"The United Football League is fortunate to have a legendary football coach like Rick Neuheisel join its ranks," said Brandon. "Rick is exceptional at what he does and he raises the bar everywhere he goes. We are excited to see the kind of game that he will bring to our league. It will not only mold our players but take them to the next level."

DC Defenders: Shannon Harris

Shannon Harris was named the Defenders' head coach after serving as the team's interim head coach last season and leading the team to the 2025 UFL Championship Game, the league announced in July. Harris was named the Defenders' interim head coach in March 2025 after former head coach Reggie Barlow stepped down to become head coach at Tennessee State a few days before the start of the new season.

"Shannon Harris isn’t just a remarkable UFL story—he’s one of the most inspiring figures in all of sports this year," said Brandon. "It’s a true honor to name him head coach of the DC Defenders. This season, he kept his team united and motivated, guiding them to the 2025 UFL Championship [Game] and finishing as the league’s top team. We’re excited to see Shannon back on the sidelines in 2026 as DC begins its title defense."

Houston Gamblers: Kevin Sumlin

Former Houston and Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin is taking over for the Gamblers, the league announced on Dec. 31. Sumlin most recently served as Maryland's associate head coach, co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach for two seasons (2023-24).

"Kevin Sumlin brings an excellent record of success at the head coaching level, especially in the state of Texas, where he has made his mark as a winner," said Brandon. "It is only appropriate that someone with deep roots in Texas football history takes over Houston as it embarks on a new era as the Gamblers."

The Roughnecks were rebranded back to the Gamblers for the 2026 season, reverting to their original name.

Louisville Kings: Chris Redman

University of Louisville football legend and Super Bowl champion Chris Redman has been named head coach of the Kings, the league announced on Dec. 30. This marks his first professional coaching job.

"Chris Redman is the perfect choice to be the head coach of the Louisville Kings," said league co-owner Mike Repole. "A native son of Louisville, Chris represents the heart and soul of the city. He will pair that passion with elite leadership at every level to build a championship culture for the Kings."

A Louisville native, Redman was taken in the third round of the 2000 NFL Draft and spent seven seasons in the NFL.

Orlando Storm: Anthony Becht

Anthony Becht has been named the first head coach in Storm history, the league announced on Dec. 23. Becht, who served as the Battlehawks' head coach for the past three seasons, boasts a proven track record of winning and is bringing his talents to one of the UFL's newest franchises for Orlando's inaugural campaign.

Becht most recently led St. Louis to back-to-back first-place regular-season finishes. Becht posted a 7-3 record in 2023 (in the legacy USFL) and repeated the mark in 2024, with the latter season resulting in a first-place finish in the XFL Conference during the UFL’s inaugural year. In 2025, Becht led the Battlehawks to an 8-2 regular-season record and a second consecutive first-place finish. Over three seasons, he compiled a 22-8 record at the helm in St. Louis.

St. Louis Battlehawks: Ricky Proehl

Ricky Proehl, the Battlehawks' wide receivers coach in 2023, is returning to lead the team in 2026, the league announced on Dec. 29. Proehl, 57, spent 16 years in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls before starting his pro coaching career with the Carolina Panthers (2011-16). Prior to that, he had a standout career in college with Wake Forest, finishing there as the school's all-time leader in receiving yards (2,949) and receiving touchdowns (25); both records are still standing today.

"Ricky Proehl is the perfect fit to step into the shoes of head coach of the St. Louis Battlehawks," said Brandon. "He has not only achieved greatness on the gridiron as a player and a coach, but he is deeply rooted in The Gateway City, where he was Super Bowl champion with St. Louis Rams and an assistant coach with the St. Louis Battlehawks."

