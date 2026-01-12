2026 UFL Quarterback Draft: Every QB Selected by All 8 Teams
The 2026 UFL season is set to kick off on Friday, March 27, and there's no shortage of excitement surrounding the upcoming campaign and a handful of highly anticipated changes — from coaches to players to teams.
Another big change is the league's new player selection process, which consists of three key elements: the Quarterback Draft on Jan. 9, the Regional College Allocation on Jan. 10 and the 2026 UFL Draft on Jan. 13 and 14.
The QB draft was the first phase. Head coaches evaluated all available quarterbacks in collaboration with the UFL centralized scouting department, according to the UFL's official website.
Here are quarterbacks selected by all eight UFL teams:
Birmingham Stallions
- Matt Corral
- Taylor Elgersma
- Jaren Hall
Columbus Aviators
- Jalen McClendon
- Jalen Morton
- Clayton Tune
Dallas Renegades
- Luis Perez
- Austin Reed
DC Defenders
- Mike DiLiello
- Spencer Sanders
- Jordan Ta'amu
Houston Gamblers
- Hunter Dekkers
- Donovan Smith
Louisville Kings
- Jason Bean
- Chandler Rogers
Orlando Storm
- Jack Plummer
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson
St. Louis Battlehawks
- Michael Pratt
- Brendan Silvers
- Ben Woolridge
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!