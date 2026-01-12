2026 UFL Quarterback Draft: Every QB Selected by All 8 Teams

The 2026 UFL season is set to kick off on Friday, March 27, and there's no shortage of excitement surrounding the upcoming campaign and a handful of highly anticipated changes — from coaches to players to teams.

Another big change is the league's new player selection process, which consists of three key elements: the Quarterback Draft on Jan. 9, the Regional College Allocation on Jan. 10 and the 2026 UFL Draft on Jan. 13 and 14.

The QB draft was the first phase. Head coaches evaluated all available quarterbacks in collaboration with the UFL centralized scouting department, according to the UFL's official website.

Here are quarterbacks selected by all eight UFL teams:

Matt Corral

Taylor Elgersma

Jaren Hall

Columbus Aviators

Jalen McClendon

Jalen Morton

Clayton Tune

Dallas Renegades

Luis Perez

Austin Reed

Mike DiLiello

Spencer Sanders

Jordan Ta'amu

Houston Gamblers

Hunter Dekkers

Donovan Smith

Louisville Kings

Jason Bean

Chandler Rogers

Orlando Storm

Jack Plummer

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Michael Pratt

Brendan Silvers

Ben Woolridge

