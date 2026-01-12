United Football League
2026 UFL Regional College Allocation: Every Player Selected by All 8 Teams
2026 UFL Regional College Allocation: Every Player Selected by All 8 Teams

The 2026 UFL season is set to kick off in just over two months and things are going to look a bit different. With three new teams joining the league and a 43-game schedule, there's no shortage of excitement surrounding this season.

Another big change is the league's new player selection process, which consists of three key elements: the Quarterback Draft on Jan. 9, the Regional College Allocation on Jan. 10 and the 2026 UFL Draft on Jan. 13 and 14.

The college allocation was the second phase. Regions were drawn up by the UFL Player Personnel Department, per the league's official website, and head coaches selected up to three players from their respective allocated colleges as part of this year's draft.

Here are the results by team, including the player's position, college and previous UFL team (if applicable):

Birmingham Stallions

  • Kobe Jones, OLB, Mississippi State, San Antonio Brahmas
  • Mason Brooks, T, Ole Miss, DC Defenders
  • Desmond Little, DE, UAB, Free Agent

Columbus Aviators

  • Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame, San Antonio Brahmas
  • Juwann Bushell-Beatty, T, Michigan, St. Louis Battlehawks
  • Jailin Walker, MLB, Indiana, Free Agent

Dallas Renegades

  • Sam Tecklenburg, OL, Baylor, San Antonio Brahmas
  • Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas, Free Agent
  • Siaki Ika, NT, Baylor, Free Agent

DC Defenders

  • Gottlieb Ayedze, T, Maryland, Free Agent
  • Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State, Free Agent
  • Johari Branch, G, Maryland, DC Defenders

Houston Gamblers

  • Jontre Kirklin, WR, LSU, San Antonio Brahmas
  • Anthony Hines III, LB, Texas A&M, DC Defenders
  • Rashard Lawrence, DE, LSU, San Antonio Brahmas

Louisville Kings

  • JaVonta Payton, WR, Tennessee, Arlington Renegades
  • Daniel Grzesiak, DE, Cincinnati, Free Agent
  • Willie Tyler, OL, Louisville, San Antonio Brahmas

Orlando Storm

  • Cole Schneider, G, UCF, Birmingham Stallions
  • Samuel Jackson, G, UCF, Houston Roughnecks
  • Elijhah Badger, WR, Florida, Free Agent

St. Louis Battlehawks

  • Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State, St. Louis Battlehawks
  • Kevon Latulas, RB, Missouri State, St. Louis Battlehawks
  • Michael Ojemudia, FS, Iowa, DC Defenders

