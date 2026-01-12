2026 UFL Regional College Allocation: Every Player Selected by All 8 Teams

The 2026 UFL season is set to kick off in just over two months and things are going to look a bit different. With three new teams joining the league and a 43-game schedule, there's no shortage of excitement surrounding this season.

Another big change is the league's new player selection process, which consists of three key elements: the Quarterback Draft on Jan. 9, the Regional College Allocation on Jan. 10 and the 2026 UFL Draft on Jan. 13 and 14.

[MORE: 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft: Every QB Selected by All 8 Teams]

The college allocation was the second phase. Regions were drawn up by the UFL Player Personnel Department, per the league's official website, and head coaches selected up to three players from their respective allocated colleges as part of this year's draft.

Here are the results by team, including the player's position, college and previous UFL team (if applicable):

Kobe Jones, OLB, Mississippi State, San Antonio Brahmas

Mason Brooks, T, Ole Miss, DC Defenders

Desmond Little, DE, UAB, Free Agent

Columbus Aviators

Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame, San Antonio Brahmas

Juwann Bushell-Beatty, T, Michigan, St. Louis Battlehawks

Jailin Walker, MLB, Indiana, Free Agent

Dallas Renegades

Sam Tecklenburg, OL, Baylor, San Antonio Brahmas

Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas, Free Agent

Siaki Ika, NT, Baylor, Free Agent

Gottlieb Ayedze, T, Maryland, Free Agent

Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State, Free Agent

Johari Branch, G, Maryland, DC Defenders

Houston Gamblers

Jontre Kirklin, WR, LSU, San Antonio Brahmas

Anthony Hines III, LB, Texas A&M, DC Defenders

Rashard Lawrence, DE, LSU, San Antonio Brahmas

Louisville Kings

JaVonta Payton, WR, Tennessee, Arlington Renegades

Daniel Grzesiak, DE, Cincinnati, Free Agent

Willie Tyler, OL, Louisville, San Antonio Brahmas

Orlando Storm

Cole Schneider, G, UCF, Birmingham Stallions

Samuel Jackson, G, UCF, Houston Roughnecks

Elijhah Badger, WR, Florida, Free Agent

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State, St. Louis Battlehawks

Kevon Latulas, RB, Missouri State, St. Louis Battlehawks

Michael Ojemudia, FS, Iowa, DC Defenders

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !