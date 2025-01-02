United Football League 2025 UFL schedule release: Dates, times, complete week-by-week matchups Published Jan. 2, 2025 2:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 UFL regular-season schedule has officially dropped!

Action begins with UFL Kickoff Weekend on Friday, March 28, as the St. Louis Battlehawks visit the Houston Roughnecks . The kickoff game will be the first of many games held on a Friday this year, as the league adds Friday night football to its 2025 campaign. All games in the new time slot will be broadcast on FOX.

Opening weekend continues with the San Antonio Brahmas facing the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, March 29. Then, on Sunday, the Memphis Showboats host the Michigan Panthers, followed by the reigning UFL champion Birmingham Stallions hitting the road to battle the DC Defenders .

The 2025 season will consist of a 10-week regular-season schedule, with no bye weeks, followed by a two-week postseason consisting of XFL and USFL conference title games and the 2025 UFL Championship Game on June 14.

All games will once again be aired on FOX, ABC and ESPN.

Season tickets for the 2025 season are officially on sale, and fans can secure seats by visiting theufl.com/tickets . Season tickets will be available in Arlington, Birmingham, D.C., Houston, Memphis, San Antonio and St. Louis.

