3-Part 2026 UFL Draft to Begin Jan. 9

The United Football League has announced its plans for its 2026 draft. The three-part event will be broken into multiple sections – one for quarterbacks, one for college allocation and last for existing players and free agents – beginning on Jan. 9.

The quarterbacks portion of the 2026 UFL Draft will come first, on Jan. 9. This portion of the draft will occur remotely, and the selections will be revealed on Jan. 12. On Jan. 10, head coaches of the eight UFL teams will choose up to three players from their allocated colleges, and those colleges will also be selected remotely the same day. Per the UFL, the college "regions will be defined by the UFL Player Personnel Department to ensure equity." These selections will also be revealed on Jan. 12.

Last is the UFL Draft itself, a two-day event occurring Jan. 13-14. The first day will focus on existing UFL players – this is akin to an expansion draft, with a 12-player reserve list of players on a roster the previous year, and the rest able to be selected by other franchises during the position-by-position selection process. Finally, the free agent portion of the draft will conclude the proceedings on Jan. 14. Free agents can include anyone from these groups, per the UFL: 2025 NFL draft-eligible players: 2025 NFL training camp players, 2026 NFL draft-eligible players, UFL Showcase attendees, players who signed an LOI and did not finish the 2025 season on a UFL roster and "other free agents."

A randomized draft lottery will determine the draft order, which will then go in a snake format rather than looping back to the start after each round. Teams must select at minimum 60 players, but no more than 62, and free agents can be signed following the draft as well, with UFL roster limits set at 64 players.

"As we work toward fulfilling our bold vision for the United Football League that includes new markets, new teams, and new stadiums, presenting a dynamic product on the field remains the cornerstone of this league," said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon of the draft format. "In order to stock our teams with talent – especially our three new teams – and to ensure competitive balance throughout the league, we have laid out an innovative selection process that will lead to an exciting brand of football this spring."

The 2026 UFL season will kick off on March 27, and this year includes eight teams: the Birmingham Stallions, Columbus Aviators, Dallas Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Gamblers, Louisville Kings, Orlando Storm and St. Louis Battlehawks.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!