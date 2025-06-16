United Football League UFL Championship Game By The Numbers: Defenders Win with Near-Perfect Game Updated Jun. 17, 2025 9:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 UFL Championship Game was a thriller from start to finish. In the end, Jordan Ta'amu and the DC Defenders took down Offensive Player of the Year and regular-season MVP Bryce Perkins and the Michigan Panthers , 58-34.

Here are the numbers to know after Saturday's tilt:

6: Shannon Harris was named interim head coach of the Defenders just six days before the first game of the regular season after Reggie Barlow accepted the head coaching position at Tennessee State. That didn’t stop Harris from earning UFL Coach of the Year honors or winning the 2025 championship title.

11: The Defenders were nearly perfect on offense in Saturday's title game. They had 11 offensive drives and didn't punt once. They scored on their first 10 drives, as they put up eight touchdowns and two field goals before finishing the game kneeling on the final drive. Overall, the high-scoring game featured 23 drives and only had three punts.

46-6: The Panthers were leading 13-6 after the first quarter, but the game turned drastically in the second quarter when the Defenders rolled off 25 unanswered points. Following a Michigan score, DC then rolled off another 21 unanswered points, ultimately going on a 46-6 run from the start of the second quarter to the start of the fourth.

58: The Defenders provided plenty of offense in the title game, as their 58 points scored shattered the UFL record for most points in a single game (regular or postseason). The previous record was held by the Arlington Renegades, who put up 47 points in a regular-season game in 2024.

92: The 92 combined points between Michigan and DC also set a UFL single-game record, breaking the mark set just last week in the USFL Conference title game (73 points) between Michigan and the Birmingham Stallions.

168: Michigan receiver Malik Turner set a UFL single-game record with 168 receiving yards on 10 catches. He also became the first UFL player with three receiving touchdowns in a game.

190: While the Defenders had the top-ranked passing offense in the league during the regular season, their run game was a big part of their playoff success. After running for a season-high 187 yards on the ground vs. the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL Conference title game, the Defenders topped that mark with 190 yards on Saturday night.

338: While it came in a losing effort, regular-season MVP QB Bryce Perkins set season highs with 338 passing yards and four passing touchdowns on Saturday. Perkins was able to overcome a late-season ankle injury to help Michigan put up 44 points in the Panthers' USFL Conference title game win and 34 points in their UFL title game loss.

390: UFL Championship Game MVP Jordan Ta’amu set a UFL record with 390 passing yards. The former Ole Miss QB went 21 for 28 for 390 yards and four touchdowns en route to leading his team to the title. He finished the season with 22 touchdowns and only five interceptions over the course of his 11 starts during the season (regular and postseason).

1,014: The 2025 UFL Championship Game was the first game with over 1,000 yards of offense in league history. DC’s 580 yards of offense was a single-team record and the game's combined 1,014 yards also set a new bar for the UFL.

