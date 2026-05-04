4 Takeaways From Week 6 of the 2026 UFL Season

Playing against the team that traded him for the first time since the transaction two weeks ago, Birmingham Stallions quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson got some get back.

The UCLA product threw for 271 yards and a touchdown, as the Stallions held off the Orlando Storm 20-17 in the final game of the 2026 UFL Week 6 season on Sunday. Birmingham snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 2-4 with the victory, as head coach A.J. McCarron avenged a shutout against his old coach, Anthony Becht, two weeks earlier. The Storm dropped to 4-2.

"You should have kept me," a jubilant Thompson-Robinson said to the Orlando sideline after the Stallions sealed the victory with a Snoop Conner 7-yard run that converted a first down with just over a minute remaining in the game. Conner led the Stallions with 61 rushing yards and a score.

Thompson-Robinson lost a tight competition for the starting quarterback job with Jack Plummer in Orlando. Rather than watch one of the most talented quarterbacks in the UFL hold a clipboard as the backup, Becht traded him to the Stallions for quarterback Matt Corral and defensive end Amani Bledsoe.

"I appreciate those guys for obviously giving me an opportunity," Thompson-Robinson said after the game. "They didn’t have to. Jack [Plummer] is a phenomenal player, and he earned that right there. I’m just extremely grateful and happy that they were able to see that in me. And then A.J. [McCarron] coming in and taking a chance on me."

Elsewhere, the St. Louis Battlehawks upped their record to 4-2 with a 16-3 victory over the Louisville Kings (2-4), while the Columbus Aviators (2-4) held on for a 24-17 win over the Houston Gamblers (2-4). And the defending champion D.C. Defenders kept rolling, making quick work of the scuffling Dallas Renegades, 24-6. After starting the year on a three-game winning streak, Dallas (3-3) has lost three in a row.

Here are my takeaways from Week 6 of the UFL:

1. Uncharacteristic turnovers leave Storm reeling

Orlando had just two turnovers entering Sunday’s game against the Stallions, but coughed up three times with lost fumbles on offense that Birmingham turned into 10 points. Two of those fumbles were in the red zone on quarterback-center exchanges between center Cole Schneider and Plummer.

The turnovers could have been worse, as the Stallions dropped at least two potential interceptions. Other than the takeaways, Plummer had a good day, posting 324 yards and two scores.

"The little mistakes just cost us all day long," Becht said. "We died of a thousand knife cuts. Every time we got something cooking, we just shot ourselves in the foot."

Becht said the focus at practice this week will be getting back to playing clean football.

"With two straight losses, our backs are against the wall, and that’s all great," Becht said. "We’re in a good position to finish out the last four games, but we have to make a hard choice about what we want to be as a football team."

2. Can anyone slow down the Defenders?

Since a season-opening loss on the road against the Battlehawks, D.C. has won five games in a row by an average margin of 20 points per game.

Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu has been the catalyst for the Defenders. In D.C.’s latest victory over the Renegades, Ta’amu completed 20-of-28 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. For the season, Ta’amu is tops in the UFL in passer rating (99.1), second in passing yards (1,100) and second in passing touchdowns (11).

The Defenders have scored touchdowns on the opening drives of all six games this season. However, head coach Shannon Harris isn’t looking for big plays all the time – he’ll take a methodical drive by steadily moving the chains.

"It’s not the home run derby," Harris said. "We just want to hit some singles every once in a while, and then put the ball in [the end zone]. … We’ve just got to understand that every play isn’t going to go for 80 every snap."

3. Battlehawks' defense at forefront of season turnaround

St. Louis had another strong performance defensively, posting six sacks and holding Louisville to just three points for the Battlehawks third win in their last four games. During that four-game stretch, St. Louis has held teams to 19.5 points per game.

The Battlehawks are second in the UFL with eight turnovers forced through six games. St. Louis is tied for the league lead in sacks with 18. Defensive tackle Carlos Davis leads the Battlehawks with 4.5 sacks, while safety Jordan Mosley is tops in tackles with 32.

"To me, it’s the best defense in the league," Battlehawks head coach Ricky Proehl said.

The Battlehawks play three of their last four games at home to finish the season.

4. Aviators' focus on ground game nets second win

Speaking of the Aviators, head coach Ted Ginn Jr. got his second victory of the season at home, with Columbus hosting Jim Tressel Bobblehead night to honor the former Ohio State standout receiver’s head coach while he played for the Buckeyes.

However, the former NFL receiver leaned on running the football to earn the victory. The Aviators finished with 179 rushing yards, led by Jon Lovett’s 63 rushing yards and a score.

The Aviators had good balance on offense, as Jalan McClendon completed 20-of-26 passes for 187 yards and a score. McClendon’s favorite target was Tay Martin, who totaled six catches for 103 yards.

4 ½. What's next?

Week 7 starts in St. Louis on Friday, with the Battlehawks hosting Columbus. That matchup is followed by two games on Saturday. The Defenders start things off by hosting the Kings, followed by the Renegades traveling to Birmingham to face the Stallions. The Gamblers close things on Sunday by taking on the Storm in Houston.