National Football League
UFL to NFL Pipeline: Tracking Every UFL Player Signed to a 2025 NFL Roster
Published Jun. 20, 2025 9:14 p.m. ET
After a tremendous 2025 UFL season, a handful of standout players have signed contracts with NFL teams.
We're keeping track of every major UFL to NFL roster move this offseason:
June 20
- Texans sign Roughnecks CB Damon Arnette
- Saints sign Stallions G Barry Wesley
- Saints sign Renegades TE Seth Green
- Saints sign Renegades CB Jayden Price
June 19
- Browns sign Renegades TE Sal Cannella
- Cowboys sign Stallions DL Perrion Winfrey
June 18
- Broncos sign Stallions CB Mario Goodrich
- Jets sign Stallions K Harrison Mevis
- Falcons sign Brahmas RB Jashaun Corbin
