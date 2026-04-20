2026 UFL Power Rankings: Defenders, Storm Swap Top Spots After Week 5

Louisville Kings quarterback Chandler Rogers, who led his team to a revelatory win in Week 5, revealed to the broadcast team in his fourth-quarter interview just how much the victory meant following a week when his predecessor, Jason Bean, had been traded away to make way for his ascension.

"We just needed somebody to be a leader," Rogers said candidly. "Not throwing shots or anything, but we just needed somebody to be like, 'Hey, come follow me.' And that's what I did. I took off and ran with it."

The last time Rogers was in a quarterback derby, he lost to the man who became No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft: Fernando Mendoza. Flip it and allow yourself to imagine what might've happened to Rogers' professional career had he won that QB battle. The margins are just that thin in professional football.

With that, here's a look at my fifth UFL power rankings list of the season:

Week 4 results: Lost to Defenders, 45-28

Current odds to win 2026 title: +1800

UCLA product Dorian Thompson-Robinson enjoyed a rather remarkable debut, connecting on 28 of 43 passes for 313 yards, including nine to former Clemson wideout Justyn Ross for 107 yards. It was head coach AJ McCarron's defense (2.0 sacks, one pass deflection) that ultimately led Birmingham to lose its fourth consecutive game. It has been a rough few weeks for a team that started the season ranked No. 3 and was tied for the best odds to win the 2026 title.

Week 4 results: Defeated Aviators, 17-13

Current odds to win 2026 title: +5000

The Gamblers "All-SEC-in-the-UFL" defense, highlighted by former Auburn linebacker Eugene Asante making five tackles and forcing a fumble, made itself known this week. What's more, Houston earned a hard-fought win with starting QB Nolan Henderson playing with a broken finger on his throwing hand.

Week 4 results: Lost to Gamblers, 17-13

Current odds to win 2026 title: +2200

The Aviators had just five yards of offense in the first quarter, and that was indicative of their inability to establish an offensive rhythm. Even after leaning into their potent run game from one week ago with a 10-play drive that led to points, Houston's defense continued to load the box and attack a Columbus offensive line that couldn't protect QB Jalen McClendon in passing situations. McClendon has now been sacked 14 times this season, the most of any player.

Week 4 results: Defeated Renegades, 47-25

Current odds to win 2026 title: +4000

The Kings created four takeaways that led to 27 points in their romp over the Renegades. In his debut as a starter, QB Chandler Rogers completed 13 of 18 pass attempts for 150 yards and — most importantly — did not turn the ball over.

Week 4 results: Lost to Kings, 47-25

Current odds to win 2026 title: +300

After beginning their season 3-0 and looking like the franchise most capable of ending the season with the best record in professional spring football, Rick Neuheisel's Renegades have lost two consecutive games. Worse yet, Dallas watched its high-powered offense disintegrate with four turnovers — including an 83-yard pick-six thrown by QB Austin Reed. What's more, there's no longer a Luis "Spring King" Perez to insert should Reed's form continue to fall.

Week 4 results: Defeated Storm, 25-17

Current odds to win 2026 title: +650

QB Harrison Frost repaid the loyalty head coach Ricky Proehl displayed in allowing him to remain the starter with a workmanlike performance — 20 of 31 completions for 185 yards and one touchdown. The Battlehawks not only bounced back with a win but did so by beating the lone remaining undefeated team in the league.

Week 4 results: Lost to Battlehawks, 25-17

Current odds to win 2026 title: +320

QB Jack Plummer was forced to dink and dump the ball down the field, needing 44 pass attempts for just 143 yards in what was the Storm's first loss this season. Still, they've done enough to prove they should be near the top of this list.

Week 4 results: Defeated Stallions, 45-28

Current odds to win 2026 title: +150

The defending champions have found their form, as QB Jordan Ta'amu made like he ran a poker game on K Street as he was dealin'. He finished the day with 15 completions on 22 attempts for 275 passing yards and four touchdowns.