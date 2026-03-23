2026 UFL Power Rankings: Renegades, Battlehawks Leading After Week 1

Newly minted St. Louis Battlehawks coach Ricky Proehl took his seat before a waiting microphone inside The Dome at the America’s Center following his team’s win against the defending champion DC Defenders on Saturday and reflected on his lived experience as a head coach. There are a few of us who remember he was a player first.

I remember he played 17 seasons in the NFL and spent two of those ranking first in receiving yards per game as a St. Louis Ram. Four of his years in the NFL were with the Rams, and I remember when he retired in 2006 — the year I graduated from high school — at age 38, which was then an unfathomable age to play wide receiver in the NFL.

Twenty years later, Proehl stood on the sideline in St. Louis again in a capacity perhaps he could’ve foreseen. At 58, he made clear what it meant to be in front of that microphone as head coach of a professional football team in a city that he loves and called home as a player.

"I’ve had, in 1999, what was one of the most memorable experiences of my life," Proehl said. "Today was right up there with that one. This was a special moment for me as a head coach — a first-time head coach — to get a win in this Dome with my team was special. It was emotional for me."

This is just one of many unique stories the UFL has facilitated. There are more — so, so many more — and we get to witness them for the next nine weeks of the regular season. The scoreboard matters too, and the league will crown a champion at spring’s end.

Here's a look at my first power rankings list of the season:

Week 1 results: Lost to Renegades, 36-17

Current odds to win 2026 title: +4000

Quarterback Nolan Henderson had a day to forget that started with a three-and-out, followed by an interception returned for a touchdown, another interception and another three-and-out before receiving the hook from head coach Kevin Sumlin in favor of former Iowa State signal-caller Hunter Dekkers.

Dekkers played admirably in relief, going 19-for-29 for 227 yards. That should give Houston a bit of positive momentum going into Week 2. Kicker Colton Theaker also recorded his first field goal in five years — a 51-yarder.

Week 1 results: Lost to Stallions, 15-13

Current odds to win 2026 title: +1800

It was a great start for the Kings — one of the league's newest teams — but quarterback Jason Bean ended with an unfortunate turnover in front of a sellout crowd. Bean finished 14-for-27 for 227 yards with one goofy interception — tight end bobbled the ball five times, including once off his head, before the ball landed in the arms of a Birmingham defender — and one egregious interception to end the game. I can’t help but think the Kings deserved a better result, but it’s hard to justify that when the offense converts just one time in four trips inside their opponents’ 20-yard line.

Week 1 results: Lost to Battlehawks, 16-10

Current odds to win 2026 title: +500

The defending champions opened with a loss, and that was certainly unexpected. Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu struggled to stay upright; he was sacked seven times. When he did have time, he was harried — and it showed. The 2025 UFL Championship Game MVP completed just 9 of 16 passes for 123 yards with two interceptions against a Battlehawks defense that was insatiable. Twelve penalties assessed against the Defenders did them no favors either. However, Ta’amu went 4-for-4 for 67 yards on a 10-play drive that amounted to DC's only touchdown of the game.

Elsewhere, kicker Matt McCrane showed his leg with the first 60-yard field goal of the season — and the first in UFL history — which gave the Defenders a 4-0 lead to start the game.

Week 1 results: Lost to Storm, 23-16

Current odds to win 2026 title: +1000

In his first start for the Aviators, quarterback Jalan McClendon played admirably with 242 total yards. The Aviators' rushing attack was good when it got going, averaging 5.5 yards per carry for 120 yards. Linebacker Fred Thompkins is a legitimate playmaker for head coach Ted Ginn’s squad. He recorded 10 tackles and a pass breakup in the loss.

Week 1 results: Defeated Aviators, 23-16

Current odds to win 2026 title: +650

The Storm started off with a bang, creating a turnover on the opening kickoff by forcing and recovering a fumble to steal a position early. Quarterback Jack Plummer was a magician at moments in the game with feats of escape to rival Houdini in the pocket. Plummer finished 17-for-22 passes for 240 passing yards and a touchdown.

Storm receiver Elijhah Badger caught four passes for 127 yards, but running back Jashaun Corbin enjoyed his day most with two rushing touchdowns alongside his 66 yards on the ground in the win.

Week 1 results: Defeated Kings, 15-13

Current odds to win 2026 title: +275

When the Stallions needed clutch play, quarterback Matt Corral stepped up to lead what ended up being the game-winning drive deep in the fourth quarter of a game that looked like it had slipped away from Birmingham despite three takeaways by its defense. With roughly eight minutes left, Corral led a 13-play, 66-yard drive to give the Stallions a 15-13 lead. A deep pass that looked less like a dart and more like a fifth grader tossing the ball deep into the air and yelling "jackpot!" landed in the waiting hands of safety Hudson Clark, who caught the pass like a can of corn fly ball to centerfield.

A win is a win for former Alabama star and current Stallions head coach AJ McCarron, though, who has entered into the most successful spring football franchise with a win in Week 1. He’s got a budding star in wide receiver Jaydon Mickens to show for it, too. While Corral finished 21-for-30 passes for 208 yards, Mickens caught nine of those passes for 103 yards and the Stallions’ only touchdown.

Birmingham Stallions vs. Louisville Kings Highlights 🏈 UFL on FOX

Week 1 results: Defeated Defenders, 16-10

Current odds to win 2026 title: +500

St. Louis brought defense to The Dome on Saturday. The Battlehawks' defense held the Defenders to just 10 points and 153 yards, and it sacked DC's quarterback seven times and forced two turnovers. Linebacker Pita Taumoepena, the 2025 UFL Defensive Player of the Year, picked up 2.5 of those sacks in the first half.

St. Louis fans can find joy in the prowess of the Battlehawks' defense while knowing the offense still needs work after converting just one of four red-zone attempts. While the Battlehawks struggled to turn great field position into points, they played mostly clean football, with just one penalty accepted in the game.

Week 1 results: Defeated Gamblers, 36-17

Current odds to win 2026 title: +275

In his debut for the Renegades, quarterback Austin Reed wasted no time etching his name in the UFL record books with the best single-game passing performance in the league’s history: 26-for-40 for 376 yards, three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Wide receivers Tyler Vaughns (144) and Greg Ward (93) combined for 10 catches, 237 yards and a touchdown apiece in a brilliant showing for Renegades head coach Rick Neuheisel in his debut. Now the Renegades will have to fight restlessness and rustiness with a 10-day break before playing the Battlehawks on Tuesday, April 7.